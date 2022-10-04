Best Logistics Group Reports Safety Success Metrics with Netradyne

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Netradyne, a SaaS leader in artificial intelligence (A.I.) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announces that customer Best Logistics Group has significantly decreased its claims and improved its driver safety program over the past year is reporting tremendous results since rolling out Netradyne’s A.I. vision-based Driver•i safety camera platform.

Kernersville, North Carolina-based Best Logistics Group, selected Netradyne’s Driver•i for its fleet of 400 trucks for the proactive nature of the solution: real-time alerts, actionable data for improving safety, and transparency for drivers. Audible in-cab alerts, including drowsy and distracted driving, enable drivers to self-coach and make corrections in real-time, resulting in fewer incidents. Adam Beaver, Director of Safety and Training Programs at Best Logistics, said, “When we turned on the audible alerts, we saw a decrease in events across the board. The impact was huge.”

Driver•i’s industry-leading GreenZone driver score and related DriverStar points highlight good driving, helping Best Logistics’ managers connect meaningfully with their drivers in a way that empowers, incentivizes, and engages. “I knew we had good drivers, but having these positive moments pulled into a separate category and being able to show that data to them is the number one thing I use for successful driver coaching,” said Beaver, “It makes coaching easier. Our drivers have received it well and continue to try to improve. It’s about making them want to be a better driver, which aligns with our company goals.”

Another benefit Best Logistics has realized from the camera system and H.D. video clarity is the ability to defend their drivers effectively. Beaver shared, “In one recent hit and run incident, our driver called me as soon as it happened, and I was able to show the video of the incident to the driver. I froze the video, identified the at-fault driver’s license plate, and sent it to our driver to present to the police officer on the scene. That was a slam dunk. Now we can defend our drivers with a high degree of success.”

“Best Logistics Group is known for providing award-winning service, with a focus on treating their customers and employees with respect, trust, fairness, and loyalty,” said Heather Engen, VP of Customer Success at Netradyne. “We are proud to partner with Best Logistics Group to provide technology that elevates the safety and protection of their drivers and assets and helps them uphold their company code of conduct.”

About Netradyne, Inc.:

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance and setting commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture to take their business to the next level.To learn more about Netradyne, visit www.netradyne.com.

About Best Logistics Group:

Best Logistics Group is a family-owned, full-service, integrated logistics and transportation provider with a strong network of specialized business units, including Cartage, Dedicated, Specialized, Logistics, Freight Management, and Distribution. We live by a code of respect, trust, fairness, and loyalty. Our relationships have resulted in more than 36 years of service managing the transportation needs of our customers. With more than 400 trucks, 1,500 trailers, a distribution warehouse, and a wealth of heavy haul and specialized equipment, we see first-hand how our commitment to people creates a dynamic business environment that allows us to grow each year. Whatever your business requires. Let us create the right solution for your storage, transportation, and logistics needs using our vast network of resources. You can enjoy the services of these many trusted and experienced companies – all through a single point of contact. To learn more about Best Logistic Group, visit www.shipwithbest.com.