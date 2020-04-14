Blue Bird Delivers Its 100th Electric-Powered School Bus

SALINAS, Calif. — The 100th fully-electric Blue Bird school bus was delivered to Alisal Union School District in Salinas, California. Alisal Union School District received the bus from A-Z Bus Sales on March 27, which will replace an aging diesel-powered unit in their fleet. This bus produces zero-emissions, helping reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that affect students and communities.

“Alisal is committed to a clean environment and to preserving our natural resources for our future generations,” said Jim Koenig, superintendent of Alisal Union School District. “The new 66-passenger Blue Bird bus will be a welcome addition to our fleet that will allow the district to discontinue use of a diesel bus that is over 20 years old.”

Blue Bird’s electric buses offer benefits such as reduced maintenance costs (since these buses do not require oil or transmission fluid changes as well as having fewer parts) and quieter operation, as the drivetrain is whisper-quiet.

“It is so encouraging to see districts like Alisal introduce electric into their fleets, and look forward to the cost and air quality benefits they experience in coming years,” said Mark Terry, chief commercial officer at Blue Bird Corporation. “They should expect a remarkable, positive difference in their maintenance and fuel-cost savings!”

Districts like Alisal are finding it affordable to bring these buses into their fleets with the help of grants and incentives provided by energy companies and clean air initiatives. “Alisal Union School District is grateful to the Monterey Bay Unified Air Pollution Control District and Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP),” said Koenig. “This grant made this purchase possible for the District and its students.”

A-Z Bus Sales has been assisting Alisal, among other districts, with helping secure grants towards the addition of electric buses to their fleets for many years. “We specialize in alternative fuel grant access and administration, and are excited to see that Alisal was able to secure a grant for this bus,” said John Landherr, president of A-Z Bus Sales, which has delivered 100 all-electric school buses from Type C and D Blue Bird buses as well as Type A Micro Bird buses throughout California and Hawaii. “Alisal has also worked with us to build a service and training plan, to prepare their drivers and technicians for the road ahead with this new technology.”

Blue Bird’s dealer network is equipped to help school districts access the funding, the infrastructure, the training, and the buses needed to save them money while reducing emissions. For more information on Blue Bird’s Electric bus line, visit www.blue-bird.com/electric.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of passenger transportation solutions. The 100% employee-owned company specializes in near-zero and zero emission buses. A-Z provides sales, service, parts, and financing for both new and pre-owned buses. Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has built a reputation for long-lasting customer relationships, professionalism and integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California the company has multiple sales and service locations serving California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. More information is available at http://www.a-zbus.com or by calling 800.437.5522.