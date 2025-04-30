Blue Bird Showcases Zero- and Low-Emission Commercial Vehicle Platforms at 2025 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

MACON, Ga. – Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, showcases its latest zero- and ultra-low emission commercial vehicle platforms at the upcoming 2025 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology event. The company presents both its groundbreaking electric step van and propane-powered stripped chassis at the industry event from April 28-30, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center booth 5488, in Anaheim, Ca.

Blue Bird showcases an electric-powered step van based on its groundbreaking Class 5-6 stripped chassis at the 2025 ACT Expo. The step van features a 178-inch wheelbase for last-mile-delivery vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of up to 23,000 pounds. The vehicle on display features a 140kWh Lithium-ion battery. The batteries are mounted inside the frame rails for superior battery protection. The battery pack supports a vehicle range of up to 130 miles on a single charge. It takes between one and twelve hours to fully recharge depending on the charging infrastructure.

Blue Bird offers several safety features on its electric-powered step van not standard on comparable electric vehicles to enhance driver protection and familiarity. This includes “hill hold,” which prevents the vehicle from rolling backward or forward when sitting stationary on a hill, and “electric creep,” which allows the vehicle to slowly start moving from a stop when the driver’s foot is removed from the brake pedal to simulate a gasoline engine in gear. In addition, both the electric- and propane-powered stripped chassis provide 55-degree, best-in-class wheel cut to improve maneuverability in tight urban settings.

Blue Bird also presents its propane-powered stripped chassis based on a 208-inch wheelbase for medium to long-range delivery vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of up to 23,000 pounds. The company offers an industry first, OEM-installed propane powertrain featuring Ford’s proven 7.3L V8 engine. Blue Bird utilizes lightweight materials and components for its innovative vehicle platform maximizing fuel-efficiency and vehicle payload while continuing to prioritize vehicle safety.

Blue Bird built on its long-standing collaboration with Ford Motor Company and ROUSH CleanTech to develop the propane-powered Class 5-6 stripped chassis. ROUSH CleanTech integrates Ford’s compact, durable and easy-to-maintain 335 horsepower engine into a low-emission powertrain option for Blue Bird’s propane-powered commercial vehicle platform.

Blue Bird leverages ROUSH CleanTech’s proven, ultra-low emission propane technology that has accumulated more than three billion miles with 3,000 fleets in North America.

“Blue Bird builds on its century-long expertise in school bus manufacturing and vehicle safety to expand its industry-leading zero- and low-emission transportation solutions to the commercial vehicle market,” said Andy Moore, director of commercial chassis at Blue Bird Corporation. “We are excited to connect with commercial vehicle fleet operators at ACT Expo and to discuss how our advanced electric- and propane-powered vehicle platforms can help them improve vehicle fleet efficiency and cost.”

Commercial vehicle fleet operators using electric- and propane-powered step vans stand to benefit from energy and maintenance cost savings compared to diesel vehicles.

“Since 2012 we’ve had a shared goal with Blue Bird to lower emissions and reduce costs for fleets through proven propane technology,” said Todd Mouw, executive vice president of sales, marketing and customer success at ROUSH CleanTech. “As a domestically produced fuel, propane is economical, abundant, and reliable, offering immediate reductions in both costs and emissions without compromising performance.”

Blue Bird anticipates both its electric-powered and propane-powered stripped chassis to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2026.

Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company remains the proven clean transportation leader with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric-powered buses sold. Blue Bird manufactures its school buses in Fort Valley, Ga. The shift to clean transportation helps the company sustain approximately 2,000 good-paying U.S. jobs.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer, and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses sold. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About ROUSH CleanTech

ROUSH CleanTech, an industry leader of advanced clean transportation solutions, is a division of the global engineering company Roush Enterprises. ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas technology for medium-duty Ford commercial vehicles and school buses. With more than 50,000 vehicles on the road, the Livonia, Michigan-based company delivers economical, emissions-reducing options for fleets across North America. Learn more at ROUSHcleantech.com or by calling 800.59.ROUSH