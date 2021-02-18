Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Bridgestone to Increase Commercial Truck and Retreading Prices Up to 8% in U.S. and Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone today announced it will increase prices up to 8% across its full portfolio of Bridgestone brand commercial truck tires and Bandag retreading in the U.S. and Canada.

This price adjustment is a necessary step as Bridgestone continues to manage increased business costs including escalating transportation and raw material costs that are forecast to continue into the second half of the year.

The new pricing will take effect April 1, 2021. Price adjustments will be implemented at the pattern and article levels and may vary based on channel. Specific details will be communicated by Bridgestone account managers directly to National Account fleet customers, Original Equipment Manufacturers, and Dealers no later than March 1, 2021.

Bridgestone is committed to minimizing the impact of increased business costs on our customers. As always, the company continues to look for new opportunities to engineer efficiency into our business while also investing to protect the value of our brands and unlock new, sustainable growth opportunities with our customers.

About Bridgestone Corp.

The Bridgestone Group’s mission is based on the words of its founder: “Serving Society with Superior Quality.” To fulfill this mission, Bridgestone Group has used the concept of “foundation” to demonstrate the sustained commitment of employees to provide its customers with world class products and services and to serve the communities where Bridgestone does business. “The Bridgestone Essence” is composed of the above words, integrated corporate culture, and diversity that today’s company has inherited and a shared sense of values that can be embraced by Bridgestone employees around the world.

