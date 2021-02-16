Bullet Proof Diesel’s Product Line Expands to Include an All-Aluminum Intercooler for Select Ford Diesel Engines

MESA, Ariz. — Bullet Proof Diesel, an industry leader in diesel reliability products, has released a new, all-aluminum intercooler for the Ford 2003-2007 F-Series Power Stroke Diesel Engines.

With a track record of more than a decade, Bullet Proof Diesel revolutionized the light truck diesel segment with the advent of the BulletProof EGR cooler, BulletProof Oil Cooling Systems, All-Aluminum Radiators and now offering an All-Aluminum Tank Intercooler for the Ford 6.0L Power Stroke Diesels.

This unit also boasts Aluminum hose connections with a direct fit and function on the 2003-2007 Ford F-Series 6.0L Power Stroke as well as the 2003-2005 Ford Excursions with the 6.0L Diesel Engine. A tougher built design is integral to the durability of the component, this unit does not have the plastic tanks like the OEM replacement and offers all aluminum hose connections to alleviate the worry of plastic cracking and failing.

About Bullet Proof Diesel

Bullet Proof Diesel (housed under Neal Technologies Inc.) strides to provide reliable, innovative, forward thinking solutions for mechanical issues that exist in diesel engines. BulletProof Products are used in diesel vehicles that support commercial and lifestyle applications including agriculture, construction, fleet, industrial, logistics, mining, marine, transportation, off-road and powersports. Bullet Proof Diesel is committed to providing a quality product that is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.bulletproofdiesel.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.