Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home Industry Releases Bullet Proof Diesel’s Product Line Expands to Include an All-Aluminum Intercooler for...
Industry Releases

Bullet Proof Diesel’s Product Line Expands to Include an All-Aluminum Intercooler for Select Ford Diesel Engines

MESA, Ariz. — Bullet Proof Diesel, an industry leader in diesel reliability products, has released a new, all-aluminum intercooler for the Ford 2003-2007 F-Series Power Stroke Diesel Engines.

With a track record of more than a decade, Bullet Proof Diesel revolutionized the light truck diesel segment with the advent of the BulletProof EGR cooler, BulletProof Oil Cooling Systems, All-Aluminum Radiators and now offering an All-Aluminum Tank Intercooler for the Ford 6.0L Power Stroke Diesels.

Image courtesy of Bulletproof Diesel

Image courtesy of Bulletproof Diesel

This unit also boasts Aluminum hose connections with a direct fit and function on the 2003-2007 Ford F-Series 6.0L Power Stroke as well as the 2003-2005 Ford Excursions with the 6.0L Diesel Engine. A tougher built design is integral to the durability of the component, this unit does not have the plastic tanks like the OEM replacement and offers all aluminum hose connections to alleviate the worry of plastic cracking and failing.

About Bullet Proof Diesel

Bullet Proof Diesel (housed under Neal Technologies Inc.) strides to provide reliable, innovative, forward thinking solutions for mechanical issues that exist in diesel engines. BulletProof Products are used in diesel vehicles that support commercial and lifestyle applications including agriculture, construction, fleet, industrial, logistics, mining, marine, transportation, off-road and powersports. Bullet Proof Diesel is committed to providing a quality product that is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.bulletproofdiesel.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

Previous articleASBC “Big Yellow Valentine” Video for Love the Bus Month
Next articleLivonia Public Schools Adds 22 New Blue Bird Propane Buses to its Fleet

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

John O‘Leary Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Daimler Trucks North America

STUTTGART, Germany/ PORTLAND, Ore. — The Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG has appointed John O’Leary (60) as the next President and CEO...
Read more
Industry Releases

Livonia Public Schools Adds 22 New Blue Bird Propane Buses to its Fleet

LIVONIA, Mich. — Livonia Public Schools added 22 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled buses to its fleet with funding received from the Michigan Department of...
Read more
Industry Releases

New Partnership to Eliminate Speeding Announced The Safe Operating Speed Alliance to Focus on Technology, Policies and Behavior

Washington, DC — Three leading safety focused organizations, Institute for Safer Trucking, Aubrey Daniels International, and MAGTEC Products, Inc, today announced the formation of a new...
Read more
Industry Releases

Navistar’s International Truck, IC Bus and Parts Business Awarded Sourcewell Contracts

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar today announced that its commercial truck and bus brands, International Truck and IC Bus, as well as its parts business...
Read more
Industry Releases

Thomas Built Buses Earns “World Class” Net Promoter Score for Fifth Year in a Row

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Through research conducted by The Daniel Group, Thomas Built Buses and its dealer network once again have achieved a “World...
Read more
Industry Releases

Blue Bird Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

MACON, Ga. — Blue Bird Corporation (“Blue Bird”) (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, announced today its fiscal 2021...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
65 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.