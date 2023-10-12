BusPatrol Hosts School Bus Safety Teach-In For Elementary Students For National School Bus Safety Weeks

BusPatrol, the leading school bus photo enforcement provider, is celebrating this year’s National School Bus Safety Week with an educational road safety workshop for elementary students in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

During the interactive lesson, students will learn practical tips, to stay safe on the ride to and from school, including the importance of looking both ways, understanding the danger zone around the bus, and recognizing common safety hazards. In preparation for the session, the team at BusPatrol developed an engaging animation and printed activity books for the students.

Karoon Monfared, CEO of BusPatrol, said: “Education is essential to our mission of creating safer roads for all students. As we educate motorists, we are seeing a reduction in illegal passing incidents. But that’s just one side of the coin. It’s equally important that we equip young children with the knowledge and tools to stay safe as they ride to and from school.”

The first classroom session will take place on Monday at Warren Area High School in Pennsylvania, and additional sessions are scheduled throughout the week. BusPatrol expects that almost 1,000 students will have the opportunity to participate.

About BusPatrol:

BusPatrol is a safety technology company with the mission of making the journey to and from school safer for children. BusPatrol’s safety programs change driver behavior and create a culture of awareness and responsibility around school buses. In addition, they provide accessibility for school districts and municipalities to modernize their entire school bus fleets by outfitting them with the latest stop-arm, route planning, and route execution technology.