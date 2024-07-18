BusPatrol Reminds Drivers to Stop for Buses Transporting Children to Day Camp During Summer

LORTON, Va. — BusPatrol, the leading school bus stop-arm safety solution in North America, is launching a public awareness campaign to remind drivers to stop for the bus during the summer season. School buses now serve as the primary mode of transport for millions of children who rely upon them for their commute to and from day camps.

Data provided by BusPatrol reveal that last summer alone, nearly 25,500 citations were issued nationwide by law enforcement for illegally passing a stopped school bus. While school is out of session, the ongoing risk to child safety remains.

“Summer break has arrived, but that doesn’t give drivers a license to take their foot off the brake,” warns Justin Meyers, President and Chief Innovation Officer at BusPatrol. “We remind all drivers to remain vigilant on the roads, follow the law, and keep our children safe on their journey to day camp.”

According to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, school buses are illegally passed an estimated 43.5 million times each school year nationwide. NASDPTS reported that communities nationwide are increasingly adopting school bus photo enforcement programs to address the growing problem of stop-arm violations.

BusPatrol, a leading provider of this technology, has supported communities in reducing violations by over 40 percent in select areas. For more information on BusPatrol’s efforts to enhance school bus safety through innovative technology and community awareness initiatives, visit BusPatrol.com.

