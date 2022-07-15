Collins® Brings its Electric School Bus to STN EXPO Reno Conference and Trade Show

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS – July 15, 2022 – Collins Bus, an industry leader in manufacturing Type A school buses, Multi-Function School Activity Buses (MFSAB), childcare buses and electric/alternative fuel buses, announced it will display its zero-emission, electric school bus at the STN EXPO Reno Conference and Trade Show in Reno, Nevada, from July 15 to 20, 2022.

The highly efficient Collins Type A Electric school bus is engineered with smart, commercially proven lithium-ion batteries with 125 kWh total capacity. Equipped to reduce operating and maintenance costs by up to 85 percent, these buses have a range up to 120 miles per full charge. They are recharged with Level 2 13.2 kW AC charging or optional Level 3 CCS180 kW DC charging.

“We’re excited to showcase our battery electric capabilities with Lightning eMotors at the STN EXPO,” said Bryce Pfister, VP/General Manager at Collins Bus. “Our Type A Electric school bus is the result of the deep commitment REV Group and Collins have to developing innovative alternative energy transportation products.”

Two Collins Type A Electric school buses will be on display at the STN EXPO, booth #327. Representatives from Lightning eMotors, supplier of the battery and power train for the bus, will also be available.

About Collins Bus Corporation:

Collins Bus Corp., a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., has delivered more than 50 years of the best bus designs. The Collins name has long been synonymous with the school bus industry. After half a century of delivering Type A school buses with A+ marks for strength and safety, it only makes sense that Collins has become the nation’s most trusted bus manufacturer across every segment. From Type A school buses to mobile clinics, passengers and businesses can place their trust in Collins’ engineering and innovation as much as the company itself. For more information visit https://www.collinsbus.com/electric-schoolbus.

About Lightning eMotors:

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 6 work trucks, school buses, Class 7 city buses and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors’ team designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs, including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of telematics, analytics and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG