Collins Bus Corporation Collaborates with PrairieStar Health Center for Mobile Medical Clinics

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Collins Bus, the industry leader in manufacturing Type A School Buses and part of REV Group, Inc., has delivered its first mobile medical clinic to PrairieStar Health Center as part of an ongoing project. PrairieStar’s mobile medical clinics will create local jobs and improve access to care in Reno County, as well as across the nation.

Collins Bus was contacted by PrairieStar after they received a grant from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to address COVID-19 related issues. Both companies worked closely on the design to ensure the final product included the features and functionality that healthcare workers need to deliver quality healthcare. The Collins Mobile Clinic features a 7000-watt generator with five hours of battery backup, two medical grade refrigerators, a phlebotomy chair, a restroom, and a separate exam room to allow for patient privacy.

“This is the perfect example of how neighboring businesses can gain synergies by working together which result in solutions that benefit the local economy and community,” said Bryan Anderson, CEO of PrairieStar Health Center.

In addition, Collins Bus has received a preferred vendor endorsement by the National Association Community Health Centers, as a result of Anderson’s efforts on Collins’ behalf. This gives Collins Bus access to over 14,000 health center service sites across the nation.

“Our mobile clinic allows PrairieStar to be able to provide greater healthcare access for rural Reno County communities,” said Chris Hiebert, Vice President and General Manager, Collins Bus Corporation. “It’s a pleasure to work with PrairieStar on this project and we are thrilled to play a part in the solution to solve healthcare access issues.”

About PrairieStar Health Center and Project Funding

PrairieStar Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center in Hutchinson, Kansas, serving both insured and uninsured patients for over two decades. Their services continue to grow and include family medicine, pediatrics, dental, mental health, walk-in care, industrial medicine, and vision and optical. They also provide dental outreach to schools, retirement communities and specialty groups. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) supports this project as part of an award totaling $304,489 with 0% financed with non-governmental sources. The contents of this press release are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, visit HRSA.gov

About Collins Bus Corporation

Collins Bus Corp., a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., has delivered more than 50 years of the best bus designs. The Collins name has long been synonymous with the school bus industry. After half a century of delivering Type A school buses with A+ marks for strength and safety, it only makes sense that Collins has become the nation’s most trusted bus manufacturer across every segment. From Type A school buses to the latest Collins Mobile Clinic, passengers and businesses can place their trust in Collins’ engineering and innovation as much as the company itself.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.