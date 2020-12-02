Collision Avoidance Solution Now Available on Blue Bird School Buses

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Blue Bird and Safety Vision have partnered together to further increase the safety of the yellow school bus in the form of Mobileye, a widely-used passive collision avoidance solution that helps to prevent accidents.

The program works by combining Safety Vision’s 360-degree camera, which gives the driver a complete view around the exterior of the bus when activated with Mobileye’s system, alerting the driver to potential dangers on the road and allowing them to act before an incident occurs. This safety solution gives drivers more confidence on the road while helping to prevent major accidents.

Some of these visual alerts include Forward Collision Warning (FCW), which notifies of imminent rear-end collision with a vehicle ahead, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), which alerts if the vehicle leaves a driving lane without a turn signal, as well as Pedestrian and Cyclist Collision Warning (PCW), which warns of an imminent collision with a pedestrian or cyclist ahead.

“Safety is always at top-of-mind for Blue Bird, and adding a collision-avoidance system to our buses is an excellent way to continue to transport our most precious cargo safely, and effectively,” said David Bercik, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Blue Bird Corporation. “Combining a 360-camera with a collision-avoidance system is a fantastic way to make our buses safer and easier to drive. Mobileye is another example of Blue Bird’s drive-in bringing features seen in day-to-day personal vehicle usage to the school bus industry.”

When the Mobileye system has been used in other applications, end-users showed up to 90 percent reductions in collision-related costs, as well as up to 90 percent reductions in collision-related insurance claims. Increased safety by assisting the operation of the vehicle can help with bus driver shortages that are currently being faced, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Historically, on-board technology placed on school buses would capture faults of drivers, but Mobileye technology does not measure driver performance, instead it provides driver assistance,” said Clint Bryer, director of sales, student transportation for Safety Vision. “Having the right technology shows drivers you care about their peace of mind while reducing accidents and helping them retain a good driving record.”

School districts will be able to have this technology factory-installed on their newly-ordered Blue Bird buses, as well as installed on their existing bus fleet through their local Blue Bird dealer. For more information on the Mobileye collision avoidance system, visit www.blue-bird.com/mobileye.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. It’s Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

About Safety Vision, L.L.C

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance solutions in North America since 1993. Our comprehensive solutions continually enhance vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes digital video recorders, network video recorders, hybrid video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of intuitive software. Safety Vision prides itself on its forward-thinking ideology, comprehensive solutions, extensive client list, and proven results. Please contact Jamie Hawkins, marketing director, at jhawkins@safetyvision.com.