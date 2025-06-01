Going green is on the radar for many student transportation fleets, but choosing what fuel to use is not always a simple decision. Read this month’s issue for articles on expectations and benefits of green energy options, the knowledge foundation needed for routing efficiency, electric school bus legislation in New York and the news from the 17th National Congress on School Transportation.

Also find the STN EXPO Reno Preview, complete with agenda topics, speaker information, unique event descriptions and trade show exhibitors.

Read the full June 2025 issue.

Features

Peeling Back the Routing Layers

Routing software is the brain of a transportation operation, but human routers are the heart that keep student safe to and from school. How to route requires a strong knowledge base along with many other considerations.

Green Expectations

STN EXPO East near Charlotte, North Carolina featured presentations from various OEMs about their latest and greatest offerings in the green bus space.

Fuel Choices Are Not One-Dimensional

Choosing the right fuel for your school district is no simple task, especially with all the options and funding available. District leaders weigh in on why they went in a certain direction.

Coming Clean

Going green is good for the environment, proving to have beneficial implications for student riders, bus drivers and the surrounding communities.

Special Reports

May, Should, Shall?

School Transportation News was on site in Iowa at the 17th National Congress on School Transportation. Learn some of the conversations held as the industry readies for an update the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures.

Q&A: Going On an Electric RIDE With Patrick Duan

Patrick Duan, co-CEO of the electric school bus manufacturer, provides insights into top trends such as federal funding, impending tariffs and battery technology.

STN EXPO Reno Preview

STN EXPO West returns to Reno, Nevada for “Content, Community and Commerce.” Prepare for next month’s conference, trade show and networking events. You won’t want to miss any of the action.

Feedback

Online

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

New York State of Charge

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Tech-Forward Approach to Staffing