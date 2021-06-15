Copper Development Association Announces Launch of Electric School Bus Coalition

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, the Copper Development Association, alongside a diverse stakeholder group, announces the launch of the Electric School Bus Coalition (ESBC) to promote the expansion of electric school bus fleets in school districts across the country. Through education and actionable, market-driven policy development, the Coalition aims to drive adoption of electric bus fleets and the electrification infrastructure needed to support them.

Comprising school bus manufacturers and providers, electric utilities, NGOs, and material providers, ESBC will harness the collective expertise of its membership to promote cleaner transportation fleets, healthier air for future generations, and domestic economic development.

“The use of electric vehicle technology in buses simultaneously reduces greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollution while protecting fuel independence and integrating renewable resources,” said John Hipchen, Director of Energy & Electrical Systems at the Copper Development Association. “We’re honored and excited to support the transition to electric bus fleets, which will create jobs and infrastructure opportunities and highlight American manufacturing leadership. To reach these goals, we are calling for $25 billion in federal grant funding (enough to replace 20% of the current diesel school bus fleet) as part of current infrastructure package negotiations.”

About ESBC

The ESBC is a multistakeholder coalition working to advance the transition of school bus fleets to electric vehicles for a clean, healthy economy and nation. Initial founding members include Arizona Public Service, Thomas Built Buses/Daimler Trucks North America, Dominion Energy, Duke University, Electric Vehicle Drive, Energy Storage Association, Highland Electric Transportation, International WELL Building Institute, National Association of State Energy Officials, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Pacific Corps, Salt River Project, Center for Green Schools at USGBC, and Virginia Clean Cities. The founding members established the Coalition on a common set of principles but welcome the addition of any likeminded groups who support their goals. If interested in becoming a member, visit eSchoolBus.org.