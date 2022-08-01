Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Dawn McGrath of Educational Bus Transportation Receives Golden Merit Award from NSTA

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -Dawn McGrath, an Operations Manager with Educational Bus Transportation, recently received The Golden Merit Award from the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) at its annual meeting and convention in Niagara Falls, New York. Established in 1969, NSTA’s Golden Merit Award recognizes school bus employees for their achievements in safety, driver training, business practice, vehicle maintenance, and superior service to their school district, community, and pupil transportation industry.

“Dawn McGrath is a consummate professional who possesses the skills and ability that are paramount to excellence in student transportation,” stated Chloe Williams, Co-Chair of the NSTA Awards Committee. “It gives me great pleasure to present her with The Golden Merit Award for her many contributions to Educational Bus Transportation and the school districts that benefit from her expertise.”

McGrath began her career in 1988 as a school bus driver with Educational Bus Transportation before moving on to dispatcher and eventually serving as Operations Manager.

Trans Group President John Corr added, “Dawn is an enthusiastic leader who exemplifies all that the Golden Merit Award stands for a commitment to excellence on the job and a steadfast dedication to the drivers and students who depend on her. She is respected by her colleagues at Educational Bus Transportation and admired by her peers in the school districts she serves. In short, Dawn is integral to our success and I congratulate her on this important honor.”

Educational Bus Transportation is a member of The Trans Group, LLC (Spring Valley, NY), which provides transportation to hundreds of thousands of passengers annually in lower New York State and Long Island. With more than 1,300 vehicles and over 2000 employees, The Trans Group is actively involved in the school bus industry on the state and federal level. More information is available at www.thetransgroup.com.

