Double Coin Launches New Dealer Marketing Portal

MONROVIA, Calif., – Double Coin and CMA, a leading tire manufacturer and marketer is pleased to announce the launch of its new Dealer Marketing Portal.

Approved and exclusive Double Coin dealers can now receive access to the Dealer Marketing Portal. The portal features a variety of promotional resources that enable select dealers to create customized print and digital advertisements for their customers. It also allows for the integration of videos onto the dealership’s social media channels. Additionally, these select Double Coin dealers can customize pricing quotes for their own customers using a template created on the online portal.

“As a marketer and distributor, we have always focused on building Double Coin’s brand equity,” said Tim Phillips, VP of Marketing & Operations for Double Coin/CMA. “Now that the Double Coin brand has been well established in the industry, we want to further support our special dealers by providing an online resource for them to utilize branded marketing materials and customize it with their own contact information. We have recognized the need to have this resource readily available to our exclusive dealers in order to support their sales.”

To register for the new Dealer Marketing Portal, go to: https://marketing.doublecointires.com/application/. If you have any questions, please contact: dealerportal@doublecointires.com. For more information about Double Coin, visit: www.doublecointires.com.

About Double Coin:

Double Coin Tires are supplied by CMA, LLC, which is based in Monrovia, California and is a subsidiary of Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Ltd. Double Coin products include truck and bus radial and radial off-the-road tires that enjoy OEM fitments at major North American transportation and construction equipment manufacturers. In addition, Double Coin Tires are tested at some of the most progressive transportation fleets in North America. Many of the Double Coin Tires sold in the US are SmartWay Verified to support the sustainability goals of the tire and transportation industry. See our products at www.doublecointires.com.

About CMA:

CMA, LLC manufactures and markets flag, associate and private brand products from Double Coin Holdings, Ltd., and from several other manufacturers. Flag and associate brands distributed by CMA include: Double Coin, Warrior, Dynatrail, Dynacargo, Dynastar, Duraturn, Tianli and Bluestar. In addition, CMA supports several large tire marketing organizations with private and exclusive brand consumer and commercial tires. CMA, LLC serves the US, Canadian, Mexican and Central American markets.