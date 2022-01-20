Durham School Services Donates Bus to New Jersey’s Freehold Independent Fire Company for Essential Safety and Rescue Training

FREEHOLD, N.J. – Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, has donated a school bus to the Freehold Independent Fire Company in Freehold, New Jersey. The fire department will utilize the donated school bus to conduct safety and rescue training for fellow firefighters. The donation to the Freehold Independent Fire Company was made as part of Durham School Services’ company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus program.

Durham School Services has been in operation for over 100 years and provides transportation to millions of students each year. As a result of its history and experience in the school transportation field, it recognizes the gravity transportation holds for students’ lives and futures. As part of its continued efforts to serve students’ growing, diverse needs and increase the positive impact we make on their lives beyond school and their communities, the Partners Beyond the Bus program was established.

Durham School Services’ Freehold, NJ, bus location has been a part of the Freehold community for 15 years and has built a strong partnership with the Freehold Independent Fire Company. Over the years, Durham School Services has donated several buses to the fire company and has provided them with complimentary service to community events such as their Annual community St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We are proud to be partners with the Freehold Independent Fire Company. Safety is and will always be our number one priority, and that is why we are more than happy and willing to donate our buses for the sake of the fire company’s safety and rescue trainings,” said Hany Abdel-Kader, Freehold General Manager. “These trainings help prepare firefighters for life-saving situations, and we understand the significant role these trainings play in upholding the safety of our community and students, so there is never any hesitation in donating a bus whenever possible.”

“Durham School Services has been an exceptionally supportive community partner who has generously met our needs every time,” said Craig Haas, Chief of the Freehold Independent Fire Company. “They recognize the magnitude these bus donations play in our safety trainings and drills and have never hesitated to lend a helping hand no matter what the situation. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner and look forward to continuing and growing this partnership for many years to come.

About Durham School Services:

