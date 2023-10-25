Durham School Services Receives Outstanding Community Partner Award in Wisconsin for Unwavering Support to the School District of Beloit

BELOIT- Wis. – Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, is pleased to announce that its Beloit team was presented with an Outstanding Community Partner Award from its partner, the School District of Beloit, for supporting the school district’s “Cram the Bus” event. Each month, the school district recognizes deserving community partners who go above and beyond in their outreach efforts and support to its students, families, and the district. The Durham team is no stranger to this award, having been recognized on several other occasions for supporting other district-related events.

As part of its company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program, the DSS Beloit team supported the School District of Beloit’s Cram the Bus school supply donation drive. Durham provided a bus to “cram” with school supplies and helped deliver them successfully to the school district.

“Durham School Services was vital in making our “Cram the Bus” event so successful and delivering the school supplies to our district. Their generosity in providing a bus to host the event was truly appreciated,” said Maria Acevedo, Community Outreach Liaison, School District of Beloit. “The DSS team has been an extremely supportive community partner who has given back to the district on many occasions. We can’t thank Durham enough for their commitment to our district, and most importantly, in getting our students to and from school safely each and every day.”

“We have been serving the Beloit community since 2013. It feels like, and actually is, home for many of us as most of our team members graduated from the School District of Beloit or have children/grandchildren who attend,” said General Manager Jessica McCoy, Durham School Services. “It was our pleasure to participate and provide support for the school district’s school supply drive, just as we have many times before for their other events over the past decade. It is great to receive acknowledgment for our dedication to the community, but in the end, it is all about seeing the smiling faces of our students.”

For the upcoming holiday season, the DSS Beloit team plans on holding several different food and toy drives. Apart from the Cram the Bus event, the team also recently participated in the community’s Touch-a-Truck event, where they brought in a school bus on-site for families and kids to explore and learn about school bus safety and riding etiquette.

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.