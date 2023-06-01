EPA Clean School Bus Funding Grant Application Assistance Now Available from BYD

PASADENA, Calif. – BYD (Build Your Dreams) will help school districts across the U.S. switch to battery-electric zero-emission buses by providing application assistance through the 2023 EPA Clean School Bus Grant Program, which has $400 million in this round of funding.

The $5 billion, 5-year program provides funding to qualified school districts intent on offering students cleaner transportation alternatives to traditional school buses. Funding awards are dependent on the bus fuel type, bus class size, number of buses being replaced, and prioritization status of the district. Contact our regional sales representatives at info.na@byd.com to learn more about the program and how it can benefit your district. “We are happy to help children across the U.S breathe cleaner air,” said Patrick Duan, BYD’s Senior Vice President. “The transition to pure electric alternatives at local schools will not only help improve air quality, but it will reduce emissions, and save districts and communities money for years to come.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will offer $400 million in competitive grant funding which will support the changeover of 500,000 internal combustion school buses to zero-emission alternatives. BYD offers two eligible battery electric school bus models under the Clean School Bus Program: The Achiever (Type A) and the Dreamer (Type D).

About BYD:

BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 80,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers. Follow BYD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.