Fireaway Reaches Major Milestone with 500,000 Stat-X Condensed Aerosol Fire Suppression Units Sold Worldwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Fireaway Inc., manufacturer of the Stat-X condensed aerosol fire suppression has now sold over 500,000 units since its inception in 2005. These 500,000 units are comprised of the portable Stat-X First Responder and the Stat-X electrically, thermally/manually, and manually operated fire suppression generator product line. Also included are our Stat-X EX electrically operated generators for classified hazardous areas!

“In addition to crossing the half a million mark, the Stat-X product line has increased market share after years of steady and strategic growth,” said Lance D. Harry, CEO and president of Fireaway Inc. He further stated, “our growth is due to the hard work and expertise of our entire team and our distributor partners across the globe who continually develop new applications for the product line.”

After successfully navigating through the challenges of 2020, we are fortunate to be poised for robust market share in many B2B industrial markets. Power generation, specifically the renewable energy market with the recent expansion of the energy storage systems (ESS), battery energy storage battery (BESS), and wind turbines is a growing market as well as many others.

Everyone on the team is passionate about life safety. Installing a fire suppression system and fire safety plan is an intentional, lifesaving move! Please be proactive and have a plan in place to protect the lives and assets in your industrial business.

About Stat-X Fire Suppression Systems

Stat-X fixed systems and Stat-X First Responders are highly advanced automatic condensed aerosol fire suppression solutions. These unique, robust fire suppression units are UL Listed, non-toxic, eco-friendly with zero ozone depletion, zero atmospheric life, and zero global warming potential. These units are saving lives and protecting property for facilities, machinery, vehicles, and industrial sites around the globe. These units are deployed in the toughest conditions worldwide, including surface and underground mines, military vehicles, long haul buses, rolling stock, energy storage systems and battery storage systems, remote telecom sites, wind turbines, power substations, electrical cabinets, and in various marine settings. Capable of being manually, thermally, or electrically operated by industry-standard control panels, Stat-X provides highly effective and economical fire suppression solutions to customers around the world.

Stat-X is manufactured by Fireaway Inc., an ISO 9001-2015 certified company with production facilities in Minnetonka, Minnesota and Minden, Louisiana. All products are manufactured in the USA using the highest quality construction materials. Inquiries may be made by mail, phone or email. Please visit our website, www.statx.com, for further information or to locate a certified distributor in your area.