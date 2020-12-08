First Electric School Buses Deployed in Texas

EVERMAN, Texas — The first zero-emissions electric school buses in the state of Texas were recently received by Everman Independent School District. The three buses, manufactured by Blue Bird Corporation, started transporting students this school year.

“We are thankful that the Board of Trustees approved the purchase of three new Blue Bird electric buses,” said Everman ISD school superintendent Curtis Amos, Ed.D. “Everman ISD is certainly proud to be the first in the state to receive the electric buses. These buses are environmentally friendly, we will not have to worry about emissions, they are considerably quieter, and will improve air quality in our district. Most importantly, the buses will contribute to protecting the health of our students,” said Dr. Amos.

“The electric buses were a great opportunity to bring new technology and safety to the school district in the form of transportation, and to the state of Texas,” said Jason Gillis, transportation director for Everman ISD. “We’ve been monitoring our energy costs for our electric buses and we are already experiencing a substantial savings in fuel costs. These buses are the best thing for our community and our kids, allowing the district to save money and improve air quality.”

Blue Bird’s electric school buses produce zero emissions, and have fewer parts when compared with a diesel bus. Their performance is comparable to a bus-powered by a combustion engine, and their quiet performance allows the driver to better hear the passengers they are transporting.

“We look forward to seeing the environmental- and cost-saving benefits that Everman ISD will experience with these electric-powered school buses,” said David Bercik, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bird Corporation. “We applaud the work that everyone has done to get the funding for these buses and see a bright future ahead for cleaner transportation in the state of Texas. Blue Bird is the best-selling electric-powered school bus manufacturer in the United States and we welcome these first units in the state of Texas.”

With help from their local dealer, Rush Bus Centers, and the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the district was able to fund the buses and charging stations with grants from the Volkswagen settlement. Based on data the district has provided, they are looking to save over $4,000 a year on fuel savings and $2,000 a year on maintenance savings when compared with the diesel buses in their fleet.

“We are honored to offer the technological advancements of electric buses to our customer, Everman ISD,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, chairman, CEO and president of Rush Enterprises Inc. “As the technology and electric systems of these vehicles become more advanced over time, we believe they will become a popular choice for many districts, and we are excited to be a part of it,” he added.

For more information on Blue Bird’s electric school buses, please visit www.blue-bird.com/electric.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses.

Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Everman Independent School District

Everman Independent School District is located in the rapidly growing Dallas/Fort Worth corridor. EISD serves the city of Everman and portions of south Fort Worth, Forest Hill, and Burleson

Everman ISD provides outstanding instructional programs for pre¬kindergarten through grade twelve. The faculty and support staff are committed to providing a quality education for all students. The schools provide innovative programs with the financial backing needed to achieve an outstanding education.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises’ operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and www.rushtruckcentersracing.com, on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.