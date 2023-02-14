Wednesday, February 15, 2023
HomeIndustry ReleasesFirst Student Acquires Dufresne Group
Industry Releases

First Student Acquires Dufresne Group

CINCINNATI, Ohiohi – First Student announces the completion of its acquisition of the Dufresne Group, a Montreal-based provider of school transportation, coach and transit passenger services. The acquisition expands First Student’s home-to-school operations in Eastern Canada.

Established in 1955, the Dufresne Group has delivered safe and reliable school bus transportation daily to thousands of students. The acquisition is a significant milestone in First Student’s growing operations, bringing a fleet of 542 vehicles and providing service to nine education consortiums. First Student operates under its Autobus Transco brand in the province and is the leader in school bus transportation.

“Bringing together the best of the Dufresne Group and First Student’s industry-leading innovation will enhance the bus riding experience for our new student passengers in Eastern Canada,” said First Student CEO and President John Kenning. “We welcome the exceptional team from the Dufresne Group, along with their dedication to ensuring every student has a great beginning and end to the school day.”

“Autobus Transco and Dufresne Group share the vision in operational excellence and delivery of best-in-class transportation solutions to our customers,” said Dufresne Group Owner and President Bernard Roy. “We believe in a bright future of continued service excellence and growth under the new ownership.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to applicable contractual and regulatory approvals.

KPMG served as the financial and tax advisor. McCarthy Tetrault served as legal counsel, and Strata Environmental advised for real estate and environmental.

About First Student:
As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry’s strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 46,600 buses. For more information, visit firststudentinc.co

Previous article
Seeing Clearly During a Driver Shortage
Next article
GreenPower Reports Record Revenue of $12.8 million and 101 Vehicle Deliveries for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2023

Learn more about student transportation staff and rider safety in the latest issue! Read articles on securing school bus...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you had to get creative with your operation’s routing due to the school bus driver shortage?
85 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.