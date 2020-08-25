Monday, August 24, 2020
Home Industry Releases First Student Establishes School Transportation Protocols
Industry Releases

First Student Establishes School Transportation Protocols

CINCINNATI, OH — School transportation plays a critical role in a safe and healthy back-to-school season. First Student is leading the industry with the introduction of Start Safe, a comprehensive program that outlines safety and operating procedures to reduce and prevent transmission of COVID-19.

“While we look forward to students returning to the classroom, we know we must do things differently this year to provide a safe start and finish to each school day,” said First Student President Paul G. Osland. “As the largest student transportation company in North America, it’s our responsibility to develop industry-leading standards that prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our employees and passengers.

With Start Safe, we deliver on this promise while helping our district partners, parents and students feel comfortable and confident about the safety of school buses during the pandemic.”

First Student created the Start Safe task force, comprised of more than 20 senior-level, cross-functional subject matter experts, to drive the company’s approach to combating COVID-19.

The company then collaborated with government agencies, healthcare organizations, university research teams and school bus manufacturers to test and share information and determine First Student’s approach.

These insights informed First Student’s Start Safe measures on school buses and at the company’s nearly 500 locations across North America. First Student’s approach includes:

  • Face Coverings: First Student is providing employees with face coverings and requires that they are worn at First Student locations and on the bus. Consistent with CDC guidelines, if a face-covering obstructs or impairs the driver’s vision, the driver is permitted to remove the face covering while operating the vehicle safely.
  • Employee Training and Protocols: In addition to addressing face coverings, First Student’s new Start Safe employee training includes new safety protocols such as identifying COVID-19 symptoms, reducing in-person contact between co-workers and social distancing in high-traffic areas.
  • Disinfected and Protected School Buses: First Student is working to make the school bus as clean as possible. It offers two bus disinfectant options for district partners — a daily disinfectant, and an antimicrobial surface protectant that provides strong, long-lasting antimicrobial protection against a range of viruses, bacteria and pathogens.
  • Safe Social Distancing: First Student is partnering with school districts to establish specific social distancing solutions, including limiting the number of students transported per route, assigning seats and developing new loading and unloading procedures. In addition, First Student has available interior seat stickers and step signage to convey social distancing requirements in a student-friendly way.

First Student is working with each of its nearly 1,100 school district partners to create customized transportation plans based on direction provided by states, provinces or cities.

To further support school districts and their communications about school bus safety, First Student created the Start Safe webpage (firststudentinc.com/start-safe) which includes information about Start Safe, videos, sample social media posts and Safety Dog Zoom backgrounds. First Student also created a parent and student page (firststudentinc.com/start-safe-parents) with materials such as tip sheets, videos, coloring/activity sheets, posters and a Safety Dog safety pledge.

About First Student, Inc.

As the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry’s strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services for 1,100 school district contracts. For more information, please visit firststudentinc.com.

Previous articleAAP Advises Against Disinfecting Child Safety Restraint Systems

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Motiv Power Systems Secures $15 Million in Funding from GMAG Holdings Corp.

FOSTER CITY, Calif. — Motiv Power Systems, a sustainable technology company delivering all-electric chassis with a proven software platform for the electrification of medium-duty...
Read more
Industry Releases

Purell Name Says It Best – Highest Standards for Purest Ingredients

AKRON, Ohio — The pandemic has transformed how the public thinks about hygiene – including handwashing and hand and surface sanitizing. But unfortunately, the...
Read more
Industry Releases

Navistar Announces Membership In CharIN E.V.

Lisle, Ill. — Today, Navistar announced its membership in CharIN E.V., a global conglomerate of industrial and automotive companies focused on advancing the adoption...
Read more
Industry Releases

Bendix Elevates Three Leaders To Senior Executive Positions

ELYRIA, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, LLC has named three longtime members of its leadership team to newly created senior executive positions. The...
Read more
Industry Releases

Safety Vision: Patent Pending, No-Contact IR Thermometer Released Before Back to School

HOUSTON— Safety Vision, LLC is proud to announce the release of their new, patent-pending, no-contact IR thermometer, which is customized for vehicles and facilities....
Read more
Industry Releases

LiquidSpring Now an Available Option on IC School Bus Chassis

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — LiquidSpring has partnered with the IC Bus company to offer the CLASS suspension system as an approved upgrade option for their...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

August 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company have experience with service animals on school buses?
220 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.