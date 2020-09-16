First Student Expands Canadian Operations by Acquiring Wubs Transit

Winchester, Ontario — First Student, North America’s leader in student transportation, today announced it signed an agreement to acquire Wubs Transit.

Wubs is an Ontario-based provider of school and charter transportation services with two locations and a fleet of approximately 30 buses. Wubs Transit was founded in 2003.

The deal extends First Student’s operations in Ontario, where the company has nearly 40 locations. More than 200,000 students ride First Student buses each school day in the province.

“Wubs Transit has a great team of drivers and staff who share in our mission to provide safe and reliable transportation,” said First Student President Paul Osland. “This is further evidence that we are executing our strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as contract wins. We will continue to search for opportunities to use our resources, insight and expertise to benefit school systems, students and families across North America.”

The acquisition is First Student’s third in the last 12 months. In January, the company acquired the Campeau Bus Lines locations in Ottawa and Bowmanville, Ontario. Last October, First Student acquired Hopewell Transportation, a Chicagoland-based provider of school transportation services for special needs students and their families.

The acquisition is expected to close in September. Terms were not disclosed.

About First Student, Inc.

As the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry’s strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services for 1,100 school district contracts. For more information, please visit firststudentinc.com.