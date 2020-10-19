Monday, October 19, 2020
Home Industry Releases First Student Reminds Motorists Red Lights Mean Stop During National School Bus...
Industry Releases

First Student Reminds Motorists Red Lights Mean Stop During National School Bus Safety Week

CINCINNATI, Ohio — More school buses are on the roads now as an increasing number of students return to the classroom for the first time this school year following schedule changes due to COVID-19. Seeing a school bus picking up and dropping off children may feel like a distant memory, which is why First Student is reminding motorists “Red Lights Mean STOP!” in support of National School Bus Safety Week, October 19-23.

According to the National Safety Council, vehicle fatalities have surged during the pandemic, largely due to speed and reckless driving behavior. Despite being big and bright, school buses are often overlooked by distracted drivers who don’t notice the bus lights until it’s too late. Passing a stopped school bus from behind as it loads and unloads children is illegal in all 50  states. However, in the most recent national stop arm survey, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) tallied more than 95,000 stop-arm violations in just one day, which equates to more than 17 million illegal passes over the course of a typical 180-day school year.

“When motorists illegally pass a school bus, it may save time, but it could cost lives,” said First Student President Paul G. Osland. “We all have an important role to play to ensure children are safe in and around the school bus. Our drivers take tremendous care when transporting students. We also need motorists to be alert for school buses and aware of stop-arm laws.”

All states require traffic in both directions to stop on undivided roadways when students are
entering or exiting a school bus. While state laws vary on what is required on a divided roadway, in all cases, traffic traveling behind the school bus must come to a complete stop until the stop arm and red lights are deactivated, and the bus begins moving.
The National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) sponsors National School Bus Safety Week every year during the third week of October. Its student poster contest also brings national and local attention to school bus safety. Red Lights Mean STOP! is the theme for 2020.

About First Student, Inc.

As the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry’s strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services for 1,100 school district contracts. For more information, visit firststudentinc.com.

Previous articleNational School Bus Safety Week (Oct. 19–23) Promotes Safety Aspects of Yellow School Bus
Next articleStudent Transportation of America Celebrates National School Bus Safety Week and Debuts Informational Website, “Working Together to Stay Safe”

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Student Transportation of America Celebrates National School Bus Safety Week and Debuts Informational Website, “Working Together to Stay Safe”

Wall, N.J. — Student Transportation of America (STA), a leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services, is celebrating the National Association for Pupil Transportation’s (NAPT)...
Read more
Industry Releases

National School Bus Safety Week (Oct. 19–23) Promotes Safety Aspects of Yellow School Bus

Austin, Texas — Annually held during the third full week of October, National School Bus Safety Week encourages parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus...
Read more
Industry Releases

BusPatrol Partners with Carroll County Public Schools to Outfit World’s Most Advanced School Bus Fleet

LORTON, Va. — In an industry-first, BusPatrol has announced a new partnership that will see all 311 Carroll County Public Schools buses fully equipped...
Read more
Industry Releases

Navistar Board of Directors Issues Response to Letter from TRATON

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) issued a response from its Board of Directors to the letter it received from TRATON SE...
Read more
Industry Releases

Lion Electric Partners with HK Truck Center to Bring Electric Trucks and Buses to New Jersey

Montreal and South Plainfield, NJ — Lion Electric (Lion), an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles, today announced that H.K. Truck Center, a leading New...
Read more
Industry Releases

REI Receives Most Innovative Hardware Award at Bus Technology Summit

OMAHA, Neb. —  REI, an Omaha-based engineering and manufacturing company, announces its win for ‘Most Innovative Hardware’ during School Transportation News magazine’s recent Bus...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Is your school district or bus company short school bus drivers?
181 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.