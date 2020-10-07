Wednesday, October 7, 2020
First Student Safety Manager Named National Safety Council Rising Star of Safety

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A member of the First Student safety team is recognized for demonstrating a strong commitment to safety in the workplace. Wichita-based Renee Boydo has been named a 2020 Rising Star of Safety by the National Safety Council (NSC).

Renee Boydo, Safety Manager (Image courtesy of First Student)

Boydo is responsible for managing and overseeing all operational aspects of driver training programs for First Student, including development and implementation.

She supports more than 450 First Student locations and nearly 48,000 employees across North America. The company’s hiring, training and ongoing development programs for drivers and monitors help deliver a ride that is nearly twice as safe as the industry average.

“Renee has been instrumental in helping build upon our industry-leading safety efforts,” said Darryl Hill, senior vice president of safety for First Student. “She is passionate about striving for the highest level of safety for her colleagues and the students we transport. Her boundless energy and enthusiasm drive our organizational improvements in training and all areas of learning and development.”

Since joining the company in 2016, Boydo has redesigned the First Student driver training and certification processes. She also developed and implemented a new training program for the company’s van service. Locations that piloted the initiatives improved first-time licensing pass rates, reduced training throughput time and increased driver retention rates by double digits. She also led the development of COVID-19 safety protocols for First Student trainers and trainees.

Boydo is one of 32 safety advocates under the age of 40 to be recognized as a 2020 Rising Star of Safety. The NSC program honors up-and-coming leaders who promote a culture of continuous safety improvement within their companies by creating safety initiatives focused on measurable outcomes.

About First Student, Inc.

As the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry’s strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services for 1,100 school district contracts. For more information, visit firststudentinc.com.

