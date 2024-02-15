Gatekeeper Announces California School District Contract Including Data Layer on PaaS Offering

ABBOTSFORD, Canada – Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (‘Gatekeeper’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V:GSI) (OTC:GKPRF) a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announced a contract with another new school district in California to equip their fleet of approximately 120 school buses under the Company’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) business model, which now includes video analytics software as a data layer on the PaaS platform.

The school buses will be equipped with Mobile Data Collectors and varying combinations of internal video and external 360 surround video. In addition, the school district expects to subscribe for Gatekeeper’s video analytics hosted service offerings as a data layer on the PaaS platform beginning July 1, 2024.

Doug Dyment, President and CEO commented, “Our market penetration in California is strong. Approximately 350 of California’s 977 school districts now rely on Gatekeeper’s video and data product suite to provide a safer transportation environment for children on their way to and from school. We highlight this contract as an example of how school districts are not only equipping their entire fleet with both internal and external video but are also embracing our wireless connectivity and video analytics offerings that we have purposefully designed. We estimate that approximately 1,000 of the 50,000 Mobile Data Collectors we have installed for our customers have now entered contracts under this new recurring revenue business model, which forms the foundation of our data company evolution.”

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to inter-connect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company’s data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com