GreenPower and Perrone Robotics Deliver Nation’s First Fully Autonomous EV Star to Jacksonville Transportation Authority

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emissions electric-powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that it has delivered the first fully autonomous EV Star to Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) in collaboration with Perrone Robotics.

The JTA is currently working with local colleges, medical campuses, and other partners to create the nation’s first public transportation network powered by autonomous vehicles. GreenPower’s fully autonomous EV Star, developed in collaboration with Perrone Robotics, is expected to enter service in February 2021 after an initial calibration period.

Introducing GreenPower’s AV Star:

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower commented, “We are seeing a dramatic increase in autonomous vehicle demand and this vehicle demonstrates the compelling marriage of advanced technologies with the customer’s own unique requirements. An autonomous vehicle like our EV Star really opens the door for other automated applications, such as delivery services, and we really see a wide-open market. With a fully autonomous EV Star, GreenPower can lead the way in this exciting, disruptive space.”

Ryne Shetterly, VP of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower added, “The collaboration between Perrone Robotics and GreenPower Motor Company has proved successful and we are excited to deliver the first unit to JTA.” Shetterly continued, “As a result, we are in the process of building a second unit in partnership with both First Transit and Perrone Robotics for a nationwide sales demo tour scheduled to begin in March 2021. First Transit is one of the leading transit solutions providers to transit properties all across the country and this tour will allow GreenPower to leverage their reach and influence within the space.”

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double-decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.