GreenPower Deploys Fifth Round of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the deployment of Round 5 of its all-electric school buses Pilot Project in Calhoun, Putnam and Roane County school districts in West Virginia. New for the first time, Upshur County, will continue to pilot the Nano BEAST making it the first school district during the project to use the school bus past the six-week mark.

“Over the course of the 2022-23 school year our BEAST and Nano BEAST have proven their capabilities in cold weather, snowy conditions and mountainous terrain in both rural and urban counties across the state. In short, the GreenPower school buses have performed exactly as we expected them to,” said GreenPower CEO and Chairman Fraser Atkinson. “The pilot project has allowed more children to experience a healthier transportation alternative without sacrificing reliability for the school districts involved. We are looking forward to providing Calhoun, Putnam, Roane and Upshur County school districts a safe, sustainable way for children going to and from school during this round.”

This round of the pilot project comes one week after the state of West Virginia announced the purchase of 41 Type D BEASTs and Type A Nano BEASTs from GreenPower for school districts in the state. During a press conference last week, county school district representatives from schools that had participated in the pilot praised the GreenPower purpose-built, all-electric school buses for their safety, handling ability and range performance in all conditions.

GreenPower will continue to support school districts transitioning to electric buses through installing the proper charging infrastructure and the necessary training for the countys’ first responders, mechanics and school bus drivers.

Calhoun, Roane and Putnam County School Districts Press Conferences and Electric School Bus Deployment

This week, the three new counties participating in the pilot project will hold a press conference to discuss electrifying their school bus fleet, health and safety benefits for children and the community. This coincides with the first deployments of the three all-electric BEASTs in each county this week. Media are invited and encouraged to attend the press conference and first deployment activities.

“Calhoun County Schools is delighted to participate in the fifth round of the pilot program and to further our commitment toward sustainable energy and transportation following our solar panel installation,” said Kelli Whytsell, Superintendent of Calhoun County Schools. “We look forward to offering our students transportation in the safest and cleanest way possible.”

Press Conference: Tuesday, April 18 at 1 p.m. ET.Location: 540 Alan B Mollohan Rd Mount Zion, WV.

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Wednesday, April 19 at 6:20 a.m. ET. Location: 540 Alan B Mollohan Rd Mount Zion, WV

“Putnam County Schools is proud to be able to provide new and innovative ways to serve our students and school communities. We are honored and excited to participate in GreenPower’s electric school bus pilot program,” said John Hudson, Superintendent of Putnam County Schools.

Press Conference: Thursday, April 20 at 1:45 p.m. ET. Location: Scott Teays Elementary School, 6153 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.

First Deployment of GreenPower Electric School Bus: Thursday, April 20 leaves school at 2:20 p.m. ET. Location: Scott Teays Elementary School, 6153 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560

“Upshur County Schools appreciates the opportunity to pilot the Nano BEAST for a second time. Electric buses that produce zero-emissions help to provide a cleaner and safer environment for all. We are excited to share the future of transportation with our students, personnel, and community,” shared Ms. Melinda Stewart, Assistant Superintendent of Upshur County Schools.

About GreenPower Motor Company:

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.