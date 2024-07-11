GreenPower to Showcase its EV School Bus Safety at STN Reno

RENO, Nev., – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the company’s participation at School Transportation News (STN) Expo Reno. The conference and trade show will take place from July 12 to 17, 2024 in Reno, Nevada at the Peppermill Resort.

“At GreenPower, our commitment lies in guaranteeing safe, sustainable and sensible school transportation,” said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. “We look forward to engaging in another year at STN, where we will demonstrate GreenPower’s unwavering dedication to safety and dependability. Our all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses are reshaping student transportation, offering families and communities a safe, healthy mode of travel for kids.”

Transportation experts, school districts, government officials, public utilities and industry professionals gather annually at STN Expo Reno to network and explore training methods, products and service. The Green Bus Summit takes place during STN Reno and will feature educational classes focused on the adoption of electric school buses, along with a ride and drive event.

GreenPower executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the show. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact mark.n@greenpowermotor.com. For interested school districts, experts will be available to discuss and provide guidance around navigating incentives and funding opportunities in your area.

Transportation Director Summit

Date: Friday & Saturday, July 12 & 13

Location: Incline Village, Lake Tahoe

Paul Start, GreenPower VP of Sales – School Bus Group, and Regional Account Manager Makenzi Prather will participate in the Transportation Director Summit. The Summit is two days of focused higher learning and networking experience that blend together school district leaders, private fleet managers, industry suppliers and OEMs. Participants will network with peers, discussing the newest innovations and best practices that impact school transportation operations now.

GreenPower Vehicle Showcase

Date: Monday, July 15 & Tuesday, July 16

Time: 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. PDT (Monday); 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PDT (Tuesday)

Location: Booth #1113

GreenPower will showcase its award-wining Type A Nano BEAST and Nano BEAST Access, all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses. The Nano BEAST access can accommodate up to 18 ambulatory passengers and is equipped with space for 3+ Q’STRAINT wheelchair securements and a BraunAbility rear curbside lift. The Nano BEAST can seat up to 24 students.

GreenPower will also display the company’s Type D BEAST all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school bus. The BEAST is a unified structure that features a seamlessly integrated aluminum body made from extruded aluminum manufactured by Constellium on a high strength steel Truss (bus) chassis. Its complete flat floor design allows for tracking with no obstacles, and the high floors keep students out of the crash zone.

Ride & Drive Opportunity

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. PDT

Location: Peppermill Resort Parking Lot

GreenPower’s Type-D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAT all-electric, zero-emission school buses will be featured at the Green Bus Summit ride and drive on Sunday, July 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. PDT. Attendees will be able to ride in these purpose-built EV school buses and experience their ride and maneuverability.

Green Bus Summit + Panel

Exploring Contemporary Materials, Methods, Systems and Structures for EV School Bus Safety

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 11:00 to 11:50 a.m. PDT

Location: Peppermill Resort

During the Green Bus Summit at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday, July 14, GreenPower President, Brendan Riley will present and discuss safety and health considerations involved in transporting school children, particularly focusing on the advances in materials, building systems and safety features in the construction of electric school buses. A thought leader on modern vehicle design and implementation, Riley will discuss advancements of materials, designs and safety systems that are being used to build state of the art 21st century EV school buses. “Safety and health are of the utmost importance when transporting school children,” he said. “The session will take a look at state-of-the-art materials, building systems, fastening and bonding techniques used to build the new generation of EV school buses.”

Riley will also participate on a panel Monday, July 15 from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. to discuss the technology available today and in development to meet the new EPA GHG Phase 3 rule that begins to take effect to further reduce emissions starting in 2027.

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.