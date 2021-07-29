Hays CISD Hosts Securement Boot Camp Training

HUDSON, Ohio — Recently Hays CISD near Austin Texas hosted the Protektor Series, Wheelchair & Occupant Securement Boot Camp. The 3-day training helped eliminate any doubts on how to properly secure a wheelchair utilizing Protektor Series occupant restraints. Over seventy-five school transportation professionals were provided the tools to support and teach their teams proper safety techniques which included hands-on training.

“It was a great team building event that everyone was excited about”, said Maritza Valentin, AMF Bruns of America, Sales Executive. “This highly interactive course allowed participants to learn all about wheelchair and occupant securement systems. The training also emphasized and helped school transportation employees understand their value when securing a passenger and their wheelchair.”

The key objectives of the training includes, overview of equipment, securing the wheelchair, securing the occupant, different variety of occupant securements, understanding your vehicle floor anchorages, WC 18 and WC 19 and understanding the regulation; identify a WC 19 wheelchair, raising awareness about risks of not properly securing passengers, deboarding passenger, passenger sensitivity/etiquette certification.

Additional Boot Camp trainings will be available at the upcoming Transporting Students with Disabilities (TSD) Conference on Sunday, November 21 in Dallas/Frisco, TX. Also, at STN EXPO on Thursday, Dec 9 in Reno, Nevada. The Boot Camp will be available to all full conference registrants at no additional cost. This special training has limited capacity so signup early. For additional information contact Maritza Valentin at contact@amfbrunsamerica.com or call 267-614-5701.

About AMF Bruns of America:

AMF-Bruns of America manufactures occupant and wheelchair securement systems for the safe transportation of people with limited mobility. We invented the world’s first 4-point retractor wheelchair anchoring system. Today we service customers in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Australia, Asia, Middle East and Africa. For more information visit https://www.amfbrunsamerica.com/