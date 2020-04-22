IC Bus Announces 2019 Dealer of the Year, Pursuit of Excellence and Diamond Award Winners

LISLE, Ill. — IC Bus this week announced Leeds Transit as the company’s 2019 Dealer of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes the top dealership in terms of performance, while also taking into account leadership roles within the industry and the dealer’s community.

“This award is given to the dealership that has not only excelled in performance, but has also set a new standard in providing for their customers while playing an integral role within the school bus industry and their local community,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “I am proud to present Leeds Transit, which is already celebrating the huge milestone of its 50th year in business, with the IC Bus Dealer of the Year Award, our highest honor, as they have truly demonstrated everything this award stands for.”

In addition to exceeding many of its performance metrics for the year, Leeds Transit is heavily involved in its community. Its members are active in the Ontario School Bus Association, large supporters of local school programs and part of the Ontario Association of School Business Officials.

“Our entire team is full of hardworking, dedicated and passionate people who truly go above and beyond for their customers and their community,” said Kelly Backholm, dealer principal, Leeds Transit. “I could not be more proud to receive this award on behalf of everyone at Leeds Transit.”

In addition to the dealer of the year award, IC Bus also named the eight winners of its annual Pursuit of Excellence award, two winners of its Diamond Premier award and winner of the Diamond Dealer award. In partnership with IC Bus dealers throughout the United States and Canada, these awards pay tribute to the companies that demonstrate excellence in improving sales, market share and customer satisfaction. Winners are also required to meet community service requirements to be eligible for recognition.

This year’s Pursuit of Excellence winners are Ward International Trucks, LLC; Midwest Transit; Longhorn Bus Sales; Roberts Truck Center New Mexico; Leeds Transit; Maxim Transportation Services, Inc.; McCandless Truck Center; and Summit Bus Oklahoma.

This year’s Diamond Premier winners are RWC Group Arizona and Worldwide Heritage, Inc.

This year’s Diamond Dealer winner is Rush Truck Center Salt Lake City.

“Each of our winners have made a tremendous impact on their communities, customers and the school bus industry,” said Reed. “They each play a critical role in helping us achieve our ultimate goal of getting children to and from school safely each day, and I am so proud to have their support in this endeavor.”

