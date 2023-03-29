IC Bus® Announces 2022 Dealer of the Year and Pursuit of Excellence Award Winners

LISLE, Ill. –IC Bus recognized Cumberland CEO Terry Minor as the 2022 IC Bus Dealer of the Year. Every year, IC Bus awards one dealer for their top performance, leadership within the industry and support of their surrounding communities.

“As we accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility, it becomes increasingly important that our dealers also embody that sentiment and do everything they can to encourage and support customers with their transition to electric vehicles (EVs),” said Justina Morosin, general manager and vice president, IC Bus. “Cumberland consistently promotes our electric buses and sustainable business practices, supporting their customers every step of the way.”

Supporting both International Truck and IC Bus school bus customers, Cumberland was founded in 2007 by Minor and named after the Cumberland River that runs through downtown Nashville, Tenn. With ten locations in Florida and Tennessee, Cumberland operates around its core values of honor, readiness, victory and loyalty. The dealership promises customers access to the latest technologies, continuous improvement and flawless business execution.

“It is a privilege to be able to represent IC Bus in the marketplace and to be recognized as the IC Bus Dealer of the Year,” said Minor. “Cumberland takes great pride in living our core values, representing the brand and our customers who we serve transporting our children daily. We have been blessed to have bus account manager Ashley Scurlock represent Cumberland and IC Bus, embracing EV products in the marketplace while still supporting the internal combustion engine product line as well. This recognition demonstrates her commitment to the industry.”

Cumberland has most recently focused on introducing customers to and assisting them with the transition to electric buses through the electric CE Series. Utilizing resources and training from Navistar’s Zero Emissions team, the dealership designed a process to aid customers during every step of their EV transition.

In addition to the Dealer of the Year, IC Bus recognized several dealerships that demonstrate excellence in improving sales, community service and relations efforts, market share and customer satisfaction with the Pursuit of Excellence Awards.

The 2022 Pursuit of Excellence winners are: DeVivo Bus Sales, Longhorn Bus Sales, Mid-State Truck Service, Roberts Truck Center, Southland Transportation, Sun State Bus Centers, Truck Sales & Service, Wolfington Body Company.

About Navistar:

Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don’t. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite, ReNEWeD and Diamond Advantage brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.