InCharge Energy and Virginia Clean Cities Announce Fleet Electric Fueling Open House

NORTH CHESTERFIELD , VA – – InCharge Energy, the leader in electric fleet charging, will partner with Virginia Clean Cities (VCC) to host Virginia’s first All-Electric Fuel Open House. Hosted at the InCharge Engineering & Fulfillment Center located at 11625 Busy Street, North Chesterfield, Virginia, this free event is open to the public, with a focus on those considering EVs for fleets. Virginia’s All-Electric Fuel Open House is scheduled for Friday, August 9 from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

The public is invited to join VCC and InCharge Energy for an interactive and engaging

introduction to EV fleet vehicles and charging options at this open house. With a wide variety of EVs on display, including delivery vehicles and school buses, and hosted by InCharge Energy, Southern Virginia’s largest EV industry employer, the free event is an engaging first opportunity to see first-hand how EVs are transforming industry and communities, creating jobs, and serving us in our everyday lives. Advance reservation is requested, but not required, on the VCC page at https://vacleancities.org/event/va-clean-cities-fleet-electric-fueling-open-house-at-incharge/.

“Virginia Clean Cities welcomes all to join us with InCharge Energy at this technology showcase event. The many new electric heavy-duty vehicles and charging options on the market now allow for lower fuel costs and reduced emissions,” said Alleyn Harned, Virginia Clean Cities’ executive director.

Attendees will have an opportunity to:

• Interact with the latest EVs in North America, including a Class 8 truck, an electric school bus, an electric box truck, and passenger EVs

• Tour the InCharge warehouse, for a look at the interoperability testing facility where

charger-vehicle compatibility is confirmed

• Discover various charging hardware setups and learn which chargers best support

different electric fleet use cases, including school buses, commercial fleets, dealerships, mid or last-mile delivery vehicles, and more.

• Experience a demonstration of InControl charge management software (CMS), a

platform that simplifies fleet management and offers cost-reducing tools such as load management.

• Visit the “Tech Talk” corner to get answers to your charger, software, service, or EV

questions from brand-agnostic engineers.

“We at InCharge, together with Virginia Clean Cities and our EV manufacturer-partners, and local food vendors as well, are excited to host the public for a fun, hands-on electric vehicle experience,” stated Van Wilkins, Executive VP, Operations, for InCharge Energy. “We look forward to answering questions from consumers and fleet managers and demonstrating what makes electric fleets successful. As a long-time provider of charging solutions for commercial fleets, we will be sharing best practices and tips for success with attendees.”

Attend and experience a day of discovery, innovation and connection with experts from VCC and InCharge.

About VCC:

Virginia Clean Cities is a U.S. Department of Energy designated coalition in the Clean Cities and Communities partnership. VCC began in 1996 as a regional coalition in the Hampton Roads area. In 2001, the non-profit Virginia Clean Cities, Inc. was created to manage and expand the coalition. In 2009, VCC formed a partnership with James Madison University enabling both organizations to leverage resources, current initiatives and future opportunities.

The Clean Cities and Communities program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy in accordance with the Energy Policy Act of 1992. This legislation’s express intent is to ensure national energy security by reducing dependence on imported petroleum products. The program was chartered to help achieve this objective by promoting alternative fuel use in the transportation sector.

About InCharge Energy:

InCharge Energy is simplifying and accelerating the transition to EVs for commercial fleets in North America. The company’s reliable and scalable turnkey charging solutions for EV infrastructure equip North America-based businesses, auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and public agencies with everything they need to seamlessly electrify their fleets and optimize daily operations. The company’s wide range of dependable and rigorously tested EV charging hardware is complemented by innovative offerings that are unique to InCharge, including its open API and scalable InControl charge management software, with user-friendly tools to optimize vehicle uptime, mitigate demand charges, and reduce charging-related energy costs while simplifying charging operations. Charging as a Service provides worry-free charging

at a predictable, lower monthly cost, and the company’s grants and funding experts help organizations optimize their electrification spend. The InCharge in-house team of service technicians, strategically located across the continent, provide the company’s customers with rapid response and issue resolution, plus efficient lighting, and other services.