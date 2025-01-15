InCharge Energy Completes Majority Buyback from ABB E-mobility

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – InCharge Energy, the leading provider of end-to-end charging solutions for electric fleets, is pleased to announce that it has completed a majority share buyback of the company from ABB E-mobility, a global leader in EV charging manufacturing.

ABB E-mobility will continue to own a significant stake in InCharge and is committed to helping InCharge grow its software, service, and maintenance business segments.

InCharge and ABB E-mobility also completed a multi-year license agreement for InCharge’s proprietary InControl™ charge management and maintenance software to ABB E-Mobility for use globally in their products, along with a commitment to leverage InCharge extensive North American-based field service technical solutions group for EV charging service level agreements (SLAs) and repair support.

Cameron Funk, InCharge CEO, commented, “This alignment allows each company, to focus on its individual core expertise – namely, ABB as a best-in-class global manufacturer of electric vehicle charging equipment, and InCharge as the leading provider of fleet charging solutions and software for fleets, with a growing focus on cross-brand service and maintenance support for EV chargers.”

Terry O’Day, member of the Board of Directors and InCharge COO, expressed that “We are delighted to continue to grow as an independent company that will complement ABB’s manufacturing business with software and technical service support. This transition ensures that our businesses continue to perfectly complement each other, creating synergies that provide our customers with even greater reliability and peace of mind over the long term.”

About ABB E-mobility

ABB E-mobility enables a more sustainable and efficient mobility future as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. The company is a partner of choice for the world’s leading EV OEMs, EV charging network operators and fleet companies. It offers the widest portfolio of EV charging solutions from high-power chargers for destination charging to the highway stations of the future, solutions for the electrification of fleets, and charging for electric buses and trucks. With ~1,400 employees around the world, ABB E-mobility has sold over 50,000 high-power chargers and electrified more than 10.000 sites globally.

About InCharge Energy

InCharge Energy provides reliable, cost-effective charging solutions for North American fleets of all sizes. Its service and maintenance offerings, available in every state and province, are designed to support multiple brands of charging equipment. The company also offers a range of customizable financial solutions to meet every business objective and budget, accelerating the path to fleet electrification for auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and state and local agencies.

The InCharge team of service experts works remotely to keep chargers operational and dispatches on-staff, highly trained technicians across the continent to facilitate rapid issue resolution. The company’s open-API InControl™ is the first fleet charging software to be widely adopted across North America to control costs and manage charging results. This AI-powered charger maintenance platform is purpose-built to keep electric fleets on the roads, empowering businesses with key insights to easily optimize fleet operations and minimize total cost of ownership (TCO).