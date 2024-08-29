InductEV and EO Charging in Partnership to Advance High-Power Wireless Charging for Commercial EV Fleets

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. & GREENVILLE, S.C., – InductEV, Inc., the leader in high-power wireless charging solutions, and EO Charging (EO), a global pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for depot-based fleets, have entered into a partnership to potentially integrate InductEV’s inductive wireless charging technology into EO’s suite of EV charging solutions for commercial fleets.

The partnership marks a milestone towards a strategic collaboration between the two companies that aims to enhance the charging infrastructure available to commercial EV fleets worldwide. By combining their respective strengths, they seek to address the growing global demand for reliable and efficient EV charging solutions, as the electrification of fleet vehicles accelerates. The two companies will join together at ZebCon this week in Philadelphia, PA, the premiere event for transportation professionals ushering in the electrification of transit vehicles.

“As leaders in high-powered wireless charging, we see this partnership as a great opportunity to accelerate global progress in the commercial EV market and establish automated energy distribution as a fundamental aspect of charging infrastructure solutions, said InductEV Chief Revenue Officer, Brandon Anulewicz. “Our cutting-edge technology is designed to help fleet operators enhance the value of their electric vehicles and streamline their operations, making the transition to electrification both smarter and more efficient.”

InductEV and EO Charging will work together to evaluate the joint commercialization of their respective technologies. The collaboration will focus on integrating InductEV’s turn key inductive high-power wireless charging systems with EO’s existing and future charging solutions, offering fleet operators a seamless and cost-effective means to keep their vehicles powered during routine operations.

“Partnering with InductEV is a transformative step for EO Charging as we continue to innovate and expand our portfolio of electric vehicle charging solutions across the US and Canada,” said John Walsh, CCO & President of Americas at EO Charging. “InductEV is leading the industry in high-power wireless charging technology, and by integrating their cutting-edge solutions, we are set to revolutionize the charging landscape for trucks and buses. This collaboration will provide our customers with a more efficient and seamless charging experience, driving forward our shared vision of sustainable and advanced fleet operations.”

EO Charging recognizes the unique advantages of InductEV’s approach, which enables frequent and opportunistic charging energy consumptions, a key benefit in maximizing operations efficiency for electric fleets. The partnership will also explore the potential for collaboration in traditional depot charging environments, further broadening the scope of the MOU.

About InductEV

InductEV is revolutionizing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries. With its proprietary on-route wireless solution now deployed throughout North America and Europe and with 20 U.S. patents and 23 pending, the King of Prussia, PA-based company is the global leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging, and AI-software-powered energy management. The company recently opened one of the world’s first R&D centers for wireless vehicle charging. (https://www.inductev.com/)

About EO:

EO Charging (EO) is a global pioneer in Electric Charging (EV) solutions for depot-based fleets. EO is on a mission to accelerate carbon-free transportation with the transition to electric fleets, promising to make charging simple, reliable, and accessible to fleets globally. EO offers commercial-grade charge assurance through its full technology and service stack, available as a service, and has unrivalled uptime in the market of >99% across its customer base.

EO’s EV infrastructure solutions offer depot design, electrical installation, grid upgrades, and ongoing operations and maintenance for car, van, truck, and bus fleets. Many of the world’s largest and most complex fleet operators already use EO’s technology, including Amazon, OHL, UPS, Tesco, and Ocado.