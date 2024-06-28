Jean DellAmore Joins ARI-HETRA as Vice President

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — ARI-HETRA, a leading provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifting and support equipment, is excited to announce the appointment of Jean DellAmore as Vice President. DellAmore, formerly with Stertil-Koni, brings over 20 years of industry experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jean to the ARI-HETRA family,” said Chris Jones, President & COO of ARI-HETRA. “His deep industry knowledge and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our market position and drive our growth strategy.”

During his tenure at Stertil-Koni, DellAmore served as the company’s first president since its U.S. launch in 1997. He was instrumental in establishing Stertil-Koni as a leader in the heavy-duty vehicle lift sector.

In his new role at ARI-HETRA, DellAmore will oversee strategic initiatives and spearhead the development of innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry. His appointment underscores ARI-HETRA’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

“I am excited to join ARI-HETRA and contribute to its legacy of excellence,” said DellAmore. “The company’s commitment to providing top-notch products and services aligns perfectly with my own values, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to achieve new heights of success.”

ARI-HETRA continues to lead the way in providing innovative and reliable heavy-duty vehicle lifting and support solutions. With Jean DellAmore on board, the company is poised for even greater achievements and is well-positioned to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.

For more information about ARI-HETRA and its products, please visit www.ari-hetra.com.

About ARI-HETRA:

ARI-HETRA is a premier provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifting and support equipment, offering a wide range of innovative and reliable solutions to meet the needs of customers across various industries. With a commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, ARI-HETRA is dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services that enhance productivity and efficiency.