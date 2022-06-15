Kajeet to Bring Next-Gen Private 5G to Schools & Students Across America in Partnership with Google Cloud

MCLEAN, Va. — Kajeet, a world-class provider of private wireless and managed IoT connectivity, today announced a collaboration with Google to deploy its Private 5G Platform on Google Distributed Cloud Edge. The goal of the partnership is to help transform the future of education by: Connecting the unconnected students and communities with high-quality wireless Internet and Close the Digital Divide once and for all. Empowering Learning Anywhere by combining Kajeet’s public & private wireless networks with Google’s Chromebook and Classroom EDU solutions. Creating Smart Schools, powered by the Kajeet Private 5G Platform & Google Cloud, to enhance classroom activities and enable a next-gen immersive learning experience for students and teachers.

Many school districts aspire to provide adequate off-campus broadband access to their staff and students. According to the White House, more than 30 million Americans live in areas where broadband infrastructure is unable to provide minimally acceptable speeds. Kajeet, in step with Google, strives to end the connectivity gap with Smart, Simple, and Secure Private 5G networks for schools, neighboring communities, library systems, community colleges, and universities to easily connect all of their people, places, and things.

Kajeet is a trusted wireless partner to educational institutions, with over two decades of experience providing managed IoT and public internet connectivity to over 3,000 school districts. There is a great need to provide safe, secure, and reliable private wireless service for students and communities in underserved markets. Kajeet is in the process of planning and designing several Private 5G networks using Google Distributed Cloud Edge for school districts across the country that will launch later this year.

“Google has been a long-standing partner in our education business for equitable access and network reliability to students using Google Chromebooks. We are very excited to extend our partnership in enabling a unique Private 5G experience to schools and students across America,” said Derrick Frost, SVP and GM of Private Wireless Networks at Kajeet. “Google Distributed Cloud helps us realize economies of scale in a common environment encompassing private networks at the edge, a private data center, and the public cloud. It enables us to deliver a consistent set of security, lifecycle management, policy, and orchestration of resources across all customer locations.”

The Kajeet Private 5G Platform on Google Cloud delivers:

Disruptive cost-efficiencies eliminates the overwhelming cost and complexities of deploying Private LTE and 5G, both indoor and outdoor, with seamless mobility between public and private cellular networks. Smart 5G Experience, provides optimized performance with AI/ML-powered analytics, software-defined automation, and enhanced security and agility. Simplicity and Flexibility, enables school districts to deploy and manage their private wireless networks over licensed, unlicensed, and CBRS spectrum with 24/7/365 Tier-1 support from Kajeet. Accelerated Open Innovation, empowers developers to build transformative IoT, IIoT, and business applications with rich Open APIs. Supports an open ecosystem of multiple RAN vendors.

“School districts are already familiar with Google for Chromebooks and Classroom, and we are excited to partner with Kajeet to support their Private 5G Platform,” said Steven Butschi, Director of Education for Google Cloud, “For underserved communities, private networks can deliver affordable access to high-quality Internet to level the playing field and improve education outcomes.”

About Kajeet:

Kajeet is a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver secure, reliable, and managed wireless solutions to over 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, and state and local governments. Kajeet’s Private 5G Platform simplifies private wireless to allow education and enterprise customers to easily build and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet is the only service provider in the industry to offer Sentinel, a smart, simple, and secure single pane of glass for a wireless device, SIM, and network management. Sentinel includes AI/ML visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and hybrid private and public network access across all major North American wireless networks and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies.The mission of Kajeet is to connect the unconnected with smart, simple, and secure public and private wireless networks and do good in the world by working to eliminate the digital divide once and for all.