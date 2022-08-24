Krise Transportation Announces Expansions and Partnerships Throughout Pennsylvania

Punxsutawney, Pa. — Krise Transportation, Inc. the leading transportation partner for Pennsylvania school districts, continues to support growth with six additional partnerships. The announcement continues to display the trust Pennsylvania school officials have in the Krise Transportation, Inc. organization.

Krise is pleased to partner with the following school districts for the 22/23 school year: Lincoln Intermediate Unit – New Oxford, PA, Riverside County School Districts – Taylor, PA, Daniel Boone Area School District – Birdsboro, PA, McKeesport Area School District – McKeesport, PA, Woodland Hills School District – North Braddock, PA, Grove City Area School District – Grove City, PA.

President Tim Krise noted, “These new partnerships strengthen the Company’s operations throughout all of Pennsylvania. We are looking forward to strong collaborations with all our new school districts. We are committed to providing safe and reliable transportation in addition to building strong engagement with the community, parents, and educators.

Krise Transportation, Inc. works hand in hand with all our partners to build an effective and efficient student transportation program. Krise does what it takes to meet and exceed expectations. From the way we treat our drivers to how we serve our customers, the spirit of partnership is at the heart of what we do. We measure our success on the quality of the relationships we have with our school district. A contract may formalize our relationships, but our partnerships are what make it work.

Krise Transportation, Inc. is a leading Pennsylvania student transportation operator with decades of experience partnering with school districts to provide top-quality transportation. Krise Transportation was founded in 2016 by the owner and president Tim Krise. At one time, Tim was a school bus driver himself and has over 40 years of experience in the industry. In 2021 Krise Transportation partnered with American Student Transportation Partners, Inc. to accelerate its growth within the Pennsylvania market.