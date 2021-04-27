Leonard Bus Sales Names Scholarship Winner in Annual School Bus Art Competition

PORTVILLE, N.Y — Leonard Bus Sales announced today that Jacqueline Daley, a senior at Portville High School – Portville Central School District is the latest winner in the Leonard Bus Sales A Day in the Life of a School Bus art competition. As the winner of the competition, Jacqueline will receive a $1,000 one-time higher-education scholarship from Leonard Bus Sales for her original artwork depicting a day in the life of a school bus.

Leonard Bus Sales presented the scholarship to Jacqueline at Portville High School on Tuesday, April 20th. Jacqueline was joined by Portville Central High School Principal, Larry Welty, Portville Central School Superintendent, Tom Simon, and Portville Bus Garage Superintendent, Dave Youngs. David Rindo, Transportation Advisor for Leonard Bus Sales, presented Jacqueline with a certificate recognizing her winning entry, and her framed, original artwork was presented to the Portville Transportation Department.

“Our annual A Day in the Life of a School Bus art competition is a favorite among the Leonard Bus family,” said Transportation Advisor, David Rindo. “To see our work, and the work of countless school transportation professionals, through the eyes of the students we care so deeply for is highly motivational. Throughout the year we will look at Jacqueline’s artwork on the walls of our offices, and at transportation facilities across the state, and know that we have played a role in the success, happiness and safety of Jacqueline and her peers.”

Leonard Bus Sales launched its annual art competition to inspire and recognize young artists in high schools across New York State. A Day in the Life of a School Bus art competition requires participating juniors and seniors to artistically depict a day in the life of a school bus and select either an IC BusTM or Trans Tech brand school bus as the subject – the two brands that are sold and supported by Leonard Bus Sales.

“There are so many aspects to a successful educational experience and countless individuals who contribute to the development of tomorrow’s leaders,” said Jon Leonard, President of Leonard Bus Sales. “A Day in the Life of a School Bus art competition allows students to express one important aspect that often goes overlooked – ensuring that they arrive safely at school each day ready to learn and grow, and at the end of the day return to their families. Leonard Bus Sales is honored by the trust our school transportation partners place in our company, and we are proud to support school children between the many stops along their educational journey.”

According to Jacqueline, her pencil and marker drawing “A Bus’s Adventurous Spirit” depicts a bus at dawn as it picks up its various passengers and travels through New York’s many landscapes and seasons along its journey.

Jacqueline’s principal, Larry Welty, said, “Jackie is a high achieving, well rounded student. We are proud of her accomplishments. We are also fortunate that Leonard Bus Sales gives students across the State an opportunity to showcase their talents and compete for a scholarship to support their future academic pursuits.”

In addition to a $1,000 one-time scholarship paid directly to the educational institution that Jacqueline will attend, her original drawing will be framed and put on display at Portville High School. Jacqueline’s drawing will also be made into professional prints and shared with school districts and school bus enthusiasts across the state.

About Leonard Bus Sales, Inc.

Leonard Bus Sales, Inc. is owned and operated by the Leonard family, a recognized leader in the distribution and support of quality, environmentally-friendly school buses. A third-generation family owned business, Leonard Bus Sales has been providing cost-saving fleet management services and award-winning customer support for over fifty years. Leonard Bus Sales is a leading distributor of IC BusTM brand buses in Upstate New York and distributes Trans Tech Type-A school buses throughout New York. The company operates full-service facilities in Bergen, Deposit, Middletown, Rome, and Saratoga Springs. www.leonardbus.com