Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home Industry Releases Lewis County District Welcomes New Propane School Buses
Industry Releases

Lewis County District Welcomes New Propane School Buses

Missouri district adds four emissions-reducing buses, cuts costs using financial incentives

LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Lewis County C-1 School District in northeast Missouri has taken a big step forward to substantially reduce harmful emissions and costs by adding four propane autogas school buses to its fleet. Propane school buses are clean and affordable solutions that eliminate the particulate matter and harmful emissions found with diesel buses.

The district purchased four 2022 IC Bus propane buses in fall 2020, which operate on regular routes that span 410 square miles and five counties.

“Anything we can do to provide a cleaner environment and less pollution being breathed in by our students is something I believe strongly in striving to accomplish,” said John French, superintendent of Lewis County C-1 School District. “We believe the savings gained from our alternative fueled propane school buses will eventually lead to more money going into the classroom, which will, in turn, reduce the local tax burden.”

Propane is a nontoxic, non-carcinogenic and non-corrosive fuel, and is classified as a non-contaminant by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Missouri students, bus drivers and personnel who ride propane school buses have significantly reduced exposure to harmful nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, soot and particulate matter. There are more than 300 propane buses operating in Missouri and more than 20,000 across the nation.

“Diesel school buses emit toxic chemicals that can damage the lungs and irritate the skin and eyes of children,” said Steve Ahrens, president of the Missouri Propane Education & Research Council. “With propane school buses, Lewis County has taken an important step to safeguard the health of its students, staff and community. It’s important to note that the district will achieve reduced emissions while also significantly lowering its fuel and maintenance costs. We’ve seen this when districts adopt propane fleets that replace diesel buses—transportation funding is freed up for education funding. That helps taxpayers breathe a little easier, too.”

French said the district received Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust grant funds totaling $20,000 per bus for two of the propane buses, and $37,500 per bus for the other two. Additionally, the district received a $2,000 rebate per bus through the Missouri Propane Education & Research Council. The Council, created by state statute to provide propane safety and education programs, has pledged $1 million to help school districts transition from diesel buses to propane models.

French said the district currently operates 18 diesel buses, paying about $2.25 per gallon, compared with propane at $1.55 per gallon. The federal alternative fuel excise tax credit of 36 cents per gallon brings the district’s propane cost to $1.19.

Propane buses have no cold-start issues. “Being in the northeast part of Missouri, we get pretty darn cold temperatures,” French said. “When we get below zero, diesel sometimes gels up, and we don’t have that problem with propane.”

The district currently fuels its propane buses at a local provider site, but is considering the addition of on-site propane infrastructure, which includes a tank and a dispenser. Many propane retailers will install a fueling station for low or zero cost with a fueling contract.

About MOPERC

The Missouri Propane Education & Research Council is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the Missouri Legislature. Dedicated to propane education and public awareness, MOPERC provides industry training, consumer safety, appliance rebates and market development programs. The council is composed of 15 volunteer directors and administered by an executive staff. Visit PropaneMissouri.com.

Previous articleLion Electric Secures its Largest Truck Order to Date with 100 Zero-Emission Trucks from Pride Group Enterprises
Next articleStaying on Course with Life-Saving Techniques

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Lion Electric Secures its Largest Truck Order to Date with 100 Zero-Emission Trucks from Pride Group Enterprises

MONTREAL, Quebec — Lion Electric (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that the company has received a...
Read more
Industry Releases

Cummins Collaborates to Deliver the First Operational Vehicle-to-Grid School Buses in North America

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global power leader and premier provider of electrified powertrains, unveils the first operational DC fast-charge, vehicle-to-grid...
Read more
Industry Releases

Bendix Intellipark Electronic Parking Brake Now Available For Order on Thomas Built Buses

ELYRIA, Ohio — For decades, the iconic yellow bus has been proven as the safest way to get students to school and home again...
Read more
Industry Releases

Blue Bird Delivers North America’s First-Ever Commercial Application of Vehicle-to-Grid Technology in Electric School Bus Partnership with Nuvve and Illinois School Districts

PEKIN, Ill. — At a press event held at the Pekin Transportation Department, school bus industry leader Blue Bird Corporation delivered the first operational...
Read more
Industry Releases

SEA Electric Holdings Grows U.S. Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, Calif., USA – March 19, 2021 – After its recent announcement of a $42 million equity financing investment, global automotive technology company...
Read more
Industry Releases

Lion Electric and Geotab Collaborate to Help Optimize Zero-Emission Heavy-Duty Fleet Operation with LionBeat Advanced EV Telematics

MONTREAL, Quebec — Lion Electric (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced a collaboration with Geotab, a global...
Read more

Digital Editions

March 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on air-ventilation systems and frequent cleaning amid COVID-19, Type-A school buses,...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effects frequent cleaning has on your school bus seats and other equipment?
203 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.