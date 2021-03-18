Lion Electric and Geotab Collaborate to Help Optimize Zero-Emission Heavy-Duty Fleet Operation with LionBeat Advanced EV Telematics

MONTREAL, Quebec — Lion Electric (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced a collaboration with Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, to power the LionBeat advanced electric vehicle (EV) telematics system. LionBeat has been developed by Lion and Geotab specifically for electric vehicles, offering a robust and flexible telematics suite intended to optimize all aspects of electric fleet operations including productivity, safety and cost by leveraging real-time vehicle data – ultimately helping to reduce total cost of ownership for fleet operators while maximizing their return on investment.

The LionBeat telematics system is built on top of Geotab’s open platform fleet management solution, which is designed to fit the demands of fleet operators of any size, including mixed and zero-emission fleets. Offered through LionBeat, Geotab’s technology provides intuitive, full-featured solutions that help businesses and operators better manage drivers and vehicles by extracting accurate real-time and historical data, giving operators greater insight into fleet safety, productivity, fleet optimization, regulatory compliance and sustainability. The LionBeat system will be installed on every Lion zero-emission truck and bus, making the vehicles instantly telematics-compatible. This will enable both Lion and the end user to leverage data to help drive business and fleet management decisions.

“In developing LionBeat, we have created a unique purpose-built telematics solution specific to electric vehicles, and we saw Geotab as the ideal partner for this technology. Not only is their expertise in the space second to none, but they also understand that EVs are the future and that collaboration with a segment leader such as Lion is key to leveraging critical data from electrified platforms – ultimately leading to cost savings for operators and increased efficiency,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and Founder of Lion Electric.

“In a world that is rapidly transitioning to electric vehicles, Geotab is committed to supporting businesses and fleets in achieving their electrification goals by providing customers with solutions that make environmental and economical sense,” said Neil Cawse, CEO at Geotab. “Geotab is excited to collaborate with OEMs like Lion Electric to provide the medium and heavy-duty vehicle industry with insights and tools needed to help customers make informed decisions and drive positive changes in operations and maintenance for the future.”

Using its expertise in all-electric heavy-duty transportation earned from over 6 million real-world miles driven, Lion has unlocked new EV-specific data signals specific to its onboard vehicle network. These data elements integrate with the Geotab platform to provide LionBeat customers with the insight they need to get the most out of their EV fleets – helping minimize energy and maintenance costs, while maximizing uptime. LionBeat is capable of analyzing every aspect of data in electric vehicles in order to deliver actionable insights on key information, including:

Electric vehicle performance management

Charge prioritization

Routing and dispatch

Fleet management

Driver management and training

Maintenance and diagnostics

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)

LionBeat is easily expandable and can connect with an operator’s current fleet management software, incorporate live driver feedback and identification systems, additional vehicle sensors and more. Vehicle and fleet data can be accessed in real-time via the LionBeat online user portal, or historically through customizable reports. LionBeat is available now for EV fleet operators of all sizes and industries.

All of Lion’s vehicles are purpose-built for electric propulsion from the ground up, and are manufactured at Lion’s North American facility, which has a current capacity to produce 2,500 electric vehicles per year. Over the last decade, Lion has established itself as a leader in the all-electric heavy-duty vehicle industry, having delivered over 300 all-electric buses and trucks in North America with over 6 million miles driven since 2016.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles’ components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life.