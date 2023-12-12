Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeIndustry ReleasesLion Electric Announces Successful Final Certification of its LionBattery MD Battery Pack
Industry Releases

Lion Electric Announces Successful Final Certification of its LionBattery MD Battery Pack

MONTREAL, Quebec — The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX:LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavyduty vehicles, announced today the successful final certification for its medium duty (“MD”) battery pack, the LionBattery MD, a lithium-ion battery pack specifically designed for the Company’s medium duty trucks and school buses.

Lion, in collaboration with third-party testing partners, conducted stringent testing to fulfill the certification requirements. The LionBattery MD pack is now certified to meet the most rigorous criteria and safety regulations in the automotive industry.

“The successful certification of the LionBattery MD pack showcases Lion’s cutting-edge
capabilities and underscores our commitment to a rigorous process of quality control and
safety,” said Marc Bedard, CEO-Founder of Lion. Marc further emphasized, “With the battery serving as the heart of Lion’s all-electric vehicles, this certification represents a critical milestone in the execution of our strategy to vertically integrate the manufacturing of our purpose built all-electric platforms.”

The LionBattery MD packs are currently manufactured at Lion’s state of the art battery
production facility. Today, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.7 gigawatt hours, the plant is capable of powering 5,000 of Lion’s commercial vehicles per year.

About Lion Electric:
Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks
and all-electric school buses. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles’ components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society,
environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock
Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

Previous article
Blue Bird Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter, Full-Year Record Results; Beats 2023 Guidance and Raises 2024 Guidance
Next article
Blue Bird and Generate Capital Establish “Clean Bus Solutions,” a Fleet Electrification as a Service Joint Venture

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2023

It's time to introduce the new Transportation Director of the Year, Teresa Fleming, executive director of transportation services at...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you eying any new transportation technology purchases in 2024?
25 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.