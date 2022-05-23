Lion Electric Joins Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan in Official Launch of Federal Clean School Bus Program

FALLS CHURCH, Va.,- The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today joined Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan at an event in Falls Church, Virginia for the official launch of the EPA’s $5 billion Clean School Bus Program. The program is now accepting applications and will award up to $375,000 per zero-emission school bus, including the LionC, the most ordered and delivered electric school bus on the market.

“We are honored to have been invited by Vice President Harris and EPA Administrator Regan in Virginia today for the official launch of this ambitious program which will accelerate the adoption of zero-emission school buses, to the benefit of the health of our students,” said Brian Piern, Chief Commercial Officer of Lion Electric. “With this $5 billion in funding the EPA is showing that zero-emission school buses are the future of student transportation, something we, at Lion, recognized when we began developing our all-electric buses over a decade ago. Lion’s dedicated grants team is ready to assist customers in applying for and securing these funds, leaning on our expertise and strong track record of success.”

As the leader in the zero-emission school bus market in the United States, Lion is at the forefront of the transition to clean student transportation that the Biden Administration and EPA are aiming to accelerate with the Clean School Bus Program. Lion is able to assist customers in securing this funding to deploy “made in America” buses to be built at its Joliet, Illinois manufacturing facility. This facility, which has a planned annual production capacity of up to 20,000 vehicles, will be the largest dedicated medium and heavy-duty electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the U.S. when production begins in the second half of 2022. Deploying zero-emission school buses brings healthier commutes to students while preventing exposure to hazardous particulate emissions from diesel engines, especially in underserved communities, which have historically had disproportionately poor air quality.