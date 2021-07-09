Matthews Bus Company Expands Presence in Pennsylvania with New South Park School District Partnership

LISLE, Ill and SOUTH PARK, Pa – Matthews Bus Company (owned by National Express, LLC), a leader in student transportation, will bring its customer acclaimed bus fleet to the South Park School District in South Park, Pennsylvania to service the district’s students for the next five years beginning in August 2021. This new partnership further expands National Express’ ever-growing footprint in Pennsylvania and follows a recent announcement by National Express’ Durham School Services and their new partnership with Reading School District located in Reading, PA.

The fleet of 43 buses that will service South Park School District will come equipped with top safety technology and tools, which include video-based driver safety program Lytx DriveCam, Zonar GPS, passenger cameras, and two-way radios.

“The South Park School District is pleased to partner with Matthews Bus Company to provide safe, dependable, and efficient transportation services for our students beginning in the upcoming school year,” said South Park School District Business Manager and Transportation Director Chelsea Campolongo. “The safety of South Park students is our highest priority. With the state-of-the-art technology, reputation in Pennsylvania, and resources that Matthews Bus Company will bring to our district, we trust that Matthews Bus Company shares that commitment to safety.”

“This new partnership marks a significant achievement for Matthews Bus Company as it will further strengthen and expand our already prominent presence in Pennsylvania,” said Charlie Bruce, Senior Vice President of Business Development at National Express. “At Matthews, we work tirelessly to ensure we provide the peace of mind to our customers who have entrusted the safety of their students to us. Having the safest drivers and service is what we pride ourselves on and we look forward to showcasing that to the South Park School District.”

About Matthews Bus Company:

As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Matthews Bus Company is dedicated to the safety of our students and People and has been providing safe and reliable student transportation across Pennsylvania since 1961. We are committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Matthews Bus Company has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve. For more information visit https://www.nellc.com/matthewsbus/