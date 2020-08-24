Monday, August 24, 2020
Home Industry Releases Motiv Power Systems Secures $15 Million in Funding from GMAG Holdings Corp.
Industry Releases

Motiv Power Systems Secures $15 Million in Funding from GMAG Holdings Corp.

Additional funding will provide the capital needed to accelerate customer expansion.

FOSTER CITY, Calif. — Motiv Power Systems, a sustainable technology company delivering all-electric chassis with a proven software platform for the electrification of medium-duty trucks and buses, today announced that it has secured $15 million of additional funding from GMAG Holdings Corp. The funding will be made by means of convertible notes that are expected to be converted into a Series C funding round, which Motiv is in the process of raising. With this new financing, Motiv aims to further scale its manufacturing operations, as well as fund technology and geographic expansion.

“Despite the challenges created by the current pandemic, Motiv’s progress continues at an impressive upward trajectory,” said Matt Gallaher, CFO at GMAG Holdings Corp. “We see great potential in the company’s future as the leading player in the commercial EV space.”

This new funding comes as the commercial electric vehicle (EV) market is gaining momentum as fleet owners look to meet new regulations, reduce costs, and answer social pressures for cleaner transportation options. As an example, the California Advanced Clean Truck rule, implemented by California’s Air Resources Board, mandates 50 percent of trucks sold in California must be zero-emissions by 2035, and 100 percent by 2045.

“This funding demonstrates the sustained commitment of GMAG Holdings, Motiv’s largest investor, to support our growth,” said Matt O’Leary, Motiv chairman and CEO. “Our progress with down costing, investment in a strong customer support team, and a proven 5th generation technology have resulted in some 200 vehicle orders, more than half of which are repeat orders from happy customers.”

In April, Motiv celebrated one million electric miles logged among several of the largest fleets in North America, equating to 900 plus metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) eliminated, which is the equivalent to 213 passenger vehicles driven for one year.

“Time and again, our customers give Motiv high marks on their vehicle performance across a range of diverse medium-duty vehicles, from trucks and buses to specialty vehicles and shuttles,” continued O’Leary. “We leverage this feedback into higher-performing and even more-reliable and lower-cost products with every generation.”

As a leader in the commercial EV space, Motiv believes that it is well-positioned for growth with its proprietary AdaptEV software platform, patented power electronics, and industry-leading truck and bus body partners.

About Motiv Power Systems
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is a leading provider of proven technology to electrify medium-duty trucks and buses. Its commitment to freeing fleets from fossil fuels provides fleets a seamless pathway to electrification. Motiv’s proven EV technology is Ford eQVM-approved, CARB-certified, uses proven BMW batteries and is available for many configurations including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles. Motiv has over 100 vehicles on the road, operating at over 99 percent uptime, and more than one million miles logged among several of the largest fleets in North America. Motiv’s adaptable technology solutions offer fleets up to 85 percent operation and maintenance cost savings and provides operators with a healthier, smoother, and quieter driving experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information and career opportunities, please visit www.motivps.com.

Previous articleGetting Back to School Requires Drastic Changes
Next articleAAP Advises Against Disinfecting Child Safety Restraint Systems

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

First Student Establishes School Transportation Protocols

CINCINNATI, OH — School transportation plays a critical role in a safe and healthy back-to-school season. First Student is leading the industry with the...
Read more
Industry Releases

Purell Name Says It Best – Highest Standards for Purest Ingredients

AKRON, Ohio — The pandemic has transformed how the public thinks about hygiene – including handwashing and hand and surface sanitizing. But unfortunately, the...
Read more
Industry Releases

Navistar Announces Membership In CharIN E.V.

Lisle, Ill. — Today, Navistar announced its membership in CharIN E.V., a global conglomerate of industrial and automotive companies focused on advancing the adoption...
Read more
Industry Releases

Bendix Elevates Three Leaders To Senior Executive Positions

ELYRIA, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, LLC has named three longtime members of its leadership team to newly created senior executive positions. The...
Read more
Industry Releases

Safety Vision: Patent Pending, No-Contact IR Thermometer Released Before Back to School

HOUSTON— Safety Vision, LLC is proud to announce the release of their new, patent-pending, no-contact IR thermometer, which is customized for vehicles and facilities....
Read more
Industry Releases

LiquidSpring Now an Available Option on IC School Bus Chassis

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — LiquidSpring has partnered with the IC Bus company to offer the CLASS suspension system as an approved upgrade option for their...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

August 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company have experience with service animals on school buses?
220 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.