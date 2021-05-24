National Express Welcomes Transportation Veteran Carolyn Flowers as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Birmingham, United Kingdom and Lisle, Ill. – National Express Group PLC and National Express LLC are pleased to welcome Carolyn Flowers as an independent non-executive director and as a member of the board’s safety and environment committee. Flowers’ role will start June 1, 2021.

Flowers boasts an extensive repertoire of knowledge and achievements in the North American transportation sector. She is currently a partner and Managing Principal at InfraStrategies LLC, previously served as Senior Vice President at Americas Transit Market at AECOM, and was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as Acting Administrator at the Federal Transit Administration. Carolyn also serves on several transportation industry and trade non-profit boards.

“Carolyn brings about an array of expertise and strategical acumen in the transportation realm that will help further propel National Express North America into becoming the national leader in transportation,” said Gary Waits, CEO of National Express School and National Express Transit. “I look forward to Carolyn’s leadership and am in full anticipation of the invaluable insight she will put forth as a board member to help strengthen our strategic operations and presence.”

Sir John Armitt, Chairman of National Express Group PLC, said, “I am delighted to welcome Carolyn to the Board. Carolyn brings significant experience and expertise in the North American transportation industry and I very much look forward to working with her.”

As a selected partner of choice by over 500 school districts, National Express is an industry leader in safety, technology, and quality service. State of the Art safety features that are incorporated into their vehicles include Fogmaker fire suppression technology and Lytx DriveCam® to help ensure every student arrives to and from school safely, on time and ready to learn each day.

About National Express

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. All organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of transportation safety, quality transportation, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 22,500 school buses, serves more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis. National Express Transit (NEXT) operations transport more than 22 million passengers annually with more than 2,800 vehicles. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) serves more than nine million corporate and university passengers annually. Learn more at www.nellc.com.