National School Transportation Association Announces 2024 Industry Award Winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn.- The National School Transportation Association (NSTA) recognized excellence in the private school transportation industry on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the organization’s annual Awards and Installation Dinner. The dinner was held as part of the 2024NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention at JW Marriott – Nashville. Honorees represent all facets of private school transportation operations, and they were lauded for their continued excellence in supporting industry and organizational efforts.

“NSTA is pleased to honor this year’s award recipients, this group of winners has made significant contributions to both NSTA, as well as the student transportation industry. We appreciate their contributions and dedication to safe and efficient pupil transportation,” said NSTA President Dan Kobussen.

The 2024 National School Transportation Association awards and recipients include:

Golden Merit Award: The Golden Merit Award – created in 1969 to recognize excellence in service, safety, and community responsibility. The award recipients for 2024 include Shawn Albright (First Student), Brent Carpenter (Brown Bus Company), PJ Koveloski (Irvin Raphael, Inc.) Norm Stableford (Landmark Student Transportation), Gregg Stinson (Student Transportation of America), Brigden Summers (First Student), and Carmen Tomeo (WE Transport)

Go Yellow, Go Green: Created in 2008 to recognize a company leader in the school bus industry, who has demonstrated initiative and commitment in pursuing positive responses to growing environmental concerns. In 2024, awarded to Cook-Illinois Corporation of Oak Brook, IL and Student Transportation of America of Wall Township, NJ.

Committee Member of the Year: Created in 2023, awarded to an individual committee member, who has demonstrated longstanding dedication and support as a member of an NSTA Standing Committee. This year awarded to Keith Galloway of Student Transportation of America (Wall Township, NJ).

Committee Chair of the Year: Created in 2023, awarded by the NSTA Executive Committee to honor a committee chairperson, who has exhibited leadership and dedication to NSTA through their committee activities. The 2024 recipient of the award is Kellie Dean of Dean Transportation (Lansing, MI).

Vendor Partner of the Year: An honor awarded to an NSTA Vendor Partner for commitment to the organization by committee membership, financial support, and providing expertise on important pupil transportation issues. Awarded to Transfinder (Schenectady, NY).

Contractor of the Year Award: (Awarded in conjunction with School Transportation News): Awarded to an NSTA contactor member company in recognition for service excellence, company culture, and leadership. In 2024, awarded to Palmer Bus Service of North Mankato, MN.

Outstanding Driver Service Award: This honor is awarded to school bus driver(s) in conjunction with School Bus Fleet, who have demonstrated exemplary safety performance and a commitment to excellence. The 2024 recipients of the award are Wing Hang Chiu (Dell Transportation), Kathy Kapsy (Dousman Transport Company), Laura Sedlock, (Tri County Transportation), Joan Shank ( Shultz Transportation), and Frank Shepard (First Student).

NSTA Hall of Fame: Induction into the NSTA Hall of Fame recognizes excellence in long-term efforts on behalf of the student transportation industry. The 2024NSTA Hall of Fame inductees Bart Marksohn of WE Transport (Plainview, NY) and Patrick Vaughn of Student Transportation of American (Wall Township, NJ)

“In Nashville, NSTA continued its proud tradition of highlighting the exemplary work of several worthy student transportation professionals. I’d like to congratulate this year’s award winners and recognize their efforts on behalf of student transportation around the country. We look forward to launching our nomination process again in January 2025 in support of next year’s awards program,” said NSTA Executive Director Curt Macysyn.

About NSTA: The National School Transportation Association has been the voice of private school bus contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers since 1964. The association provides school transportation professionals with the tools and resources they need to make school buses safe, affordable, and efficient nationwide.