National School Transportation Association Announces Board Election Results and New Officers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The National School Transportation Association (NSTA) proudly announces that the group elected its Board Officers on July 18, 2023 at a meeting of the organization’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held as part of the 2023 NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The newly elected officers took their oath of office at the Awards and Installation Dinner held on Tuesday night at The Westin Hotel Pittsburgh.

The newly elected officers are:

President: Dan Kobussen (Kobussen Buses). President-elect: Patrick Dean (Dean Transportation). Vice President/Secretary: Kim Worster (First Student). Treasurer: Bradley Krapf (Krapf School Bus).

Additionally, after her two-year term as president of the organization concluded, Carina Noble of National Express (Lisle, IL) takes on the role as Immediate Past President, and she remains part of the group’s Executive Committee.

Kobussen becomes president of NSTA, after serving a two-year term as President-elect and a

stint as chair of the NSTA Manufacturers, Suppliers, and Technology (MST) Committee. He also previously served as President of the Wisconsin School Bus Association.

Kobussen is an owner at Kobussen Buses Ltd., a family-owned business operating out of

Kaukauna, Wisconsin for over 84 years. In addition to his role as NSTA President, Kobussen

represents the organization on the National Congress on School Transportation (NCST) and the Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee (MCSAC) Driver Subcommittee operating out of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

In addition, the association elected a slate of Board of Director members at its Annual

Membership Meeting on Monday, July 17, 2023, and those directors begin serving a three-year term (2023-26) immediately.

The newly elected Board members are:

2023 Regional Board Seat Elections. Bradley Krapf – Region 1 (Krapf School Bus). Bob Ramsdell – Region 4 (Durham School Services).

2023 At-Large Board Seat Elections:

Judith Crawford (Beacon Mobility). Jacob Iverson (Landmark). Denis Gallagher Jr. (STA). Kim Worster (First Student).

“I am looking forward to continuing the momentum that Carina Noble created during her

tenure as NSTA President. I appreciate her leadership in all facets of NSTA operations and

especially want further our successful advocacy efforts. Additionally, we want to continue to increase attendance and participation at NSTA events throughout the year, and expand all areas of NSTA membership. It was great to celebrate with everyone in Pittsburgh, and I look forward to getting to work on these and other initiatives,” said Dan Kobussen, NSTA president.

About NSTA: NSTA is the leading resource for school bus transportation solutions and the voice for private contractors for over 55 years. NSTA was formed in 1964 as a membership

organization for school bus contract-operators engaged primarily in transporting students toand-from school and school-related activities. Members range in size from small family

businesses serving one school district, to large corporations operating tens of thousands of buses across multiple states committed to the safe, efficient and economical transportation of our nation’s children.