Alabama School Bus and Utility Vehicle Missing from School District

A school bus and a utility vehicle were reported missing Wednesday morning from a Gaylesville, Alabama high school, reported ABC 3340.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies responded to the school after a staff member noticed a door had been forced open to the baseball fieldhouse.

Although apparently nothing was reported missing from the fieldhouse, the news report relayed that the bus the staff member was supposed to be driving in a few hours was missing along with a Kawasaki Mule, a heavy utility task vehicle.

Officials said the school bus was located on neighboring property of the school building and no damage was reported.

Investigators are working on identifying two juvenile males believed to be involved and are attempting to locate the vehicles.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s office.

