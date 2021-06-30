Navistar Receives All Regulatory Approvals Necessary to Proceed with the Closing of the Merger with TRATON SE

LISLE, Ill., — Navistar International Corporation (“Navistar”) (NYSE: NAV), a leading U.S. truck maker, today announced all regulatory approvals necessary to proceed with the previously announced merger with Dusk Inc. (“Merger Subsidiary”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of TRATON SE (“TRATON”), were received. The closing date of the merger is expected to be on July 1 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

As previously announced, on November 7, 2020, Navistar, TRATON and Merger Subsidiary entered into a merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which TRATON would acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Navistar not already owned by TRATON for a price of U.S $44.50 per share in cash, which Navistar stockholders approved at Navistar’s annual meeting on March 2.

Once the merger with TRATON is complete, Navistar will be part of the TRATON family and thus support TRATON in its aim to become a global champion of the transportation industry.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.