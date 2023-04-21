New Jersey Opens Voucher Program with up to $218,750 Available for GreenPower All-Electric Vehicles

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced that the New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) is open and available statewide. These financial incentives will further the adoption of all-electric vehicles in New Jersey by helping fleets to transition to battery-electric vehicles.

NJ ZIP is a $90 million voucher program launched by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority for medium and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles. GreenPower is an approved NJ ZIP manufacturer which allows GreenPower’s New Jersey customers to order vehicles under the voucher program. The vouchers range from a base of $65,000 for GreenPower’s EV Star vehicles up to $218,750 for the Type D all-electric BEAST school bus. NJ ZIP offers additional vouchers of 25% of the base voucher amount for small businesses, 10% for overburdened communities and 4% for other eligible businesses.

“GreenPower’s EV Star lineup of products is in strong demand under the New Jersey ZIP program,” said Claus Tritt, Vice President of Medium Duty & Commercial Vehicle Sales at GreenPower. “Our participation as an approved manufacturer allows GreenPower to help the program reach its all-electric adoption acceleration and zero-emission goals.”

The EV Star platform is comprised of several purpose-built, multi-utility, zero-emission vehicles with a battery pack of 118 kWh, a payload of up to 6,500 pounds and a range of 150 miles. The EV Star platform includes a range of GreenPower passenger vehicles and cargo vehicles for mid and last-mile delivery needs. The EV Star can charge up to 19.2kW using a Level 2 charger, or at a higher rate using a DC fast charger.

“GreenPower remains committed to providing a better, cleaner and safer transportation future,” Tritt continued. “Our knowledge and expertise in successfully working with such impactful incentive programs like NJ ZIP puts GreenPower in a position to help its customers and others navigate through the voucher program for maximum impact.”

Interested parties should contact sales@greenpowermotor.com for additional information on leveraging the vouchers to purchase GreenPower’s all-electric, purpose-built vehicles or to request assistance navigating the voucher application process.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com